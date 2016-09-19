Sudden magic trick: Jays, Minot play to draw

Saturday evening’s West Region boys soccer match, it appeared as though Minot High would suffer another heart-wrenching defeat.

In the final 12 seconds of the match, through the efforts of junior JJ Johansen, Minot was able to get a penalty kick trailing 1-0. Junior Evan Bolinske converted the penalty kick allowing to the Magi to play Jamestown to a 1-1 tie at the Minot Optimist Soccer Complex.

“It was sheer hard work by JJ,” Minot coach Creighton Bachmeier said. “He always puts in a full shift.”

And in the final three minutes, the Minot midfielder picked it up a notch when the team needed it most.

“It was just a transition up to JJ,” Bachmeier said. “And he moved and went with it.”

Johansen placed the ball on the left wing for Bolinske, who had his feet taken out by the Jamestown defender.

“That’s 100 percent a penalty kick,” the Minot coach said.

And Bolinske calmly put the ball in the back of the net, getting it over the outstretched arms of Jamestown senior goalkeeper Adam Reiten.

Bolinske, who had taken a penalty kick in Fargo earlier in the year, says he didn’t mind taking one Saturday with 12 seconds left in the match.

“I wasn’t nervous,” Bolinske said. “I took one in Fargo and made it.”

After playing to a scoreless tie through the first 40 minutes of the match, Jamestown seemed to have gotten the goal it would need to escape with a road win.

Jamestown junior Lucas Rosenau got a ball past Minot senior goalkeeper Chance Braun into the top right corner of the goal in the 65th minute of the match to give the Blue Jays a 1-0 lead.

And it seemed that would be all the scoring in the match until the Magi picked up their intensity in the final minutes of the match.

“We had intensity because it was the end of the match,” Bolinske said of the build up to the tying goal.

For the match, the Magi outshot Jamestown 14-4, with an 11-3 edge on shots on goal. Roughly nine of those shots came in the first half when Minot had multiple opportunities to score.

Up next for the Blue Jays is a road match Tuesday at Bismarck Century.