Blue Jays sweep Century

The Blue Jays proved they can go the distance and pull out wins on Monday.

Jamestown whitewashed Bismarck Century 8-0 to earn a road victory, but it was not easy.

Six of the Jays' eight wins went three sets, but they won them all.

"We were able to grind out wins and show stamina when it mattered," No. 3 singles player Cole Bennion said. "We were pushing for the sweep. We had to work for it, but we got it done."

Bennion was down 3-4 in the third set, but stormed back to win the next three games in what was the theme of the night.

"The guys showed a lot of good fight," Koushkouski said. "In several of the matches we were able to come from behind and win. I feel like we're starting to peak at the right time."

Eric DeBoer and Connor Mullowney won in straight sets at the top of the singles lineup, but it was a battle the rest of the way.

At No. 4 and No. 6 singles, Baylee Hatlewick and Ryder Lunzman each fell behind 1-0, but rallied.

Hatlewick won 12 of the next 16 games, while Luzman lost just five games in completing the 2-1 win.

"That was pretty impressive," Koushkouski said. "You really like to see kids show that type of determination."

Ryder Pringle lost the second set 6-0 at No. 5, but "steadied the ship" and closed out Riley Gross 6-4 in the third.

Only two of three doubles matches finished.

DeBoer and Mullowney closed out No. 1 10-4 in the third, while Bennion and Hatlewick teamed to win 10-7 at No. 2 in another 3-setter.

The No. 3 doubles match, with Pringle and Lunzman leading, was halted due to darkness.

The Blue Jays can clinch the No. 4 seed for next week's West Region tournament with a win over Mandan on Thursday at Bolinger Courts.

"We feel pretty good about our our chances for the state tournament," Bennion said. "Hopefully we can grind out one more conference match then get ready for West Region."

Jamestown 8, Bismarck Century 0

Singles

No. 1: Eric DeBoer, JHS def. Ronak Kumar 7-6 (3), 6-4.

No. 2: Connor Mullowney, JHS def. Mason Pitcher 6-2, 6-3.

No. 3: Cole Bennion, JHS def. Ben Hinz 7-6 (4), 3-6, 6-4.

No. 4: Baylee Hatlewick, JHS def. Bryce Everson 4-6, 6-4, 6-0.

No. 5: Ryder Pringle, JHS def. Riley Gross 6-4, 0-6, 6-4.

No. 6: Ryder Lunzman, JHS def. Andrew Skogen 5-7, 6-2, 6-3.

Doubles

No. 1: DeBoer/Mullowney def. Kumar/Pitcher 6-4, 3-6, 10-4.

No. 2: Bennion/Hatlewick def. Hinz/Skogen 6-4, 3-6, 10-7.

No. 3: Pringle/Lunzman vs. Everson/Jackson Data 7-6 (5), 2-4. Match ended due to darkness.