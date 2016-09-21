HOME AWAY FROM HOME: Jays win third match in Bismarck

Jamestown goalkeeper Adam Reiten, right, swats the ball away during a collision with teammates and Adam Thorson (8) of St. Mary's after a corner kick in the first half of Tuesday's game in Bismarck. Mike McCleary / Bismarck Tribune

Luca Flann score in the 68th minute and the Blue Jays' defense made it stick in a 1-0 win over Bismarck St. Mary's on Tuesday.

"We have an experienced group of guys that have been playing varsity soccer for four or even five years in some cases. They enjoy these challenging and important matches," said JHS coach Mark Sherfy. "No question, this was a big win for us. Anytime you're able to come to the Bowl and get a win over a Bismarck team it's pretty significant."

The win was noteworthy for a handful of reasons. With the victory, the Blue Jays improved to 3-0 at the Bowl this year and more importantly moved into sole possession of the No. 2 spot in the West Region standings. The top two finishers in the regular season clinch state-tournament berths. The Blue Jays, who have already beat Bismarck High and Bismarck Legacy at the Bowl this season, are looking to get to state for the first time since 2008.

Adam Reiten stopped all 14 shots he faced in Tuesday's back-and-forth affair.

"It was a tough match. St. Mary's plays a quick and physical counter-attacking style of game," Sherfy said. "But we anticipated that and our boys stepped up and did a good job of shutting them down for the most part."

The game remained scoreless until Flann, just a freshman, was in the right spot at the right time and buried a bounding ball near the goal box.

"One of the things we talked about at halftime was the need to get numbers forward in attacking positions," Sherfy said. "No one guy can be our main attacking option. What happened on that play was that we had four or five guys forward in legitimate scoring positions ... Luca did a good job of finishing the chance."

Both teams created chances. Reiten and Colton Sheetz of St. Mary's were both credited with 14 saves.

Sherfy also had high praise for senior centerback Jackson Saxberg.

"Jackson has been playing outstanding soccer for us," Sherfy said. "He does a great job of tracking attackers. He uses his pace really well and he's also smart in his decision-making. He's broken up so many attacks that have gone nowhere because he's been in the right place."

Midfielders Alex Bennett and Braden Sherfy also drew high marks for helping control tempo.

"St. Mary's is a quality team and for us to be able to get that win and get those three points we needed everybody to play at a high level and that's what the boys did," Sherfy said. "It's certainly a big win for us. You're happy for the boys because they've worked hard to put themselves in this position, and it's just a fun group of kids to be around."

The Blue Jays can take another huge step toward securing a trip to state on Thursday night with another trip to the Bowl to face West Region-leading Bismarck Century. The Patriots beat the Blue Jays here 2-1 earlier in the season, but it was a competitive match.

"If we could get a win there that would be a massive step for us," Sherfy said. "Century is a strong team and it will be a challenge, but our guys are looking forward to it for sure."

Jamestown 1, St. Mary's 0

Second half: 1. J, Luca Flann (Unassisted), 68:00.

Goalkeeper saves: JHS, Adam Reiten 14. SM — Colton Scheetz 14.

Yellow cards: JHS Austin Shafer.