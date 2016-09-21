Century sweeps Jamestown

Jamestown's Genna Bruns watches as she earns a kill over Bismarck Century's Samantha Clark during Tuesday night's match at the JHS gym. John M. Steiner / The Sun

Bismarck Century entered Tuesday's high school volleyball match at Jamestown having yet to drop a set in West Region play this season.

The defending Class A state champions left Jamestown with the streak still intact.

Century's senior all-state outside hitter Regan Dennis posted match highs of 15 kills and 20 digs, and the conference-leading Patriots cruised over the Blue Jays 25-13, 25-22, 27-25.

"I think we were really excited for this one," Dennis said. "We knew it was going to be a tight one, and I'm glad we pulled through together."

After largely dominating the opening game, Century found its hands full with the Blue Jays the rest of the way. An 8-0 rally by Jamestown in set 2 tied the middle game at 17-all before Dennis put an end to the rally with one of her 15 kills, assisted by Kylee Clarke.

Setters Clarke and Hannah Schwartz finished the match with 20 and 24 assists, respectively, for the Patriots.

Jamestown led by as many as nine points (15-6) in the third set, but a string of three Dennis kills and back-to-back aces by defensive specialist Sidney Mann aided a 10-2 Patriots run that tied the set at 20.

Century's Samantha Clark then posted three of her seven kills down the stretch to help the Patriots improve to 12-1 overall and 6-0 in the West.

"I think we can feel good about set 3 and the middle of set 2," Jamestown coach Sara Hegerle said. "We just struggled at the end of sets where we get nervous and miss serves."

Errors stung the Blue Jays all night, and close to error-free play is required when facing the Patriots.

"You can't make mistakes," Hegerle said. "They'll capitalize on it every time, and then they'll serve a ball out of bounds and we'll play it, because we just assume they're not going to make mistakes."

Jamestown was led by McKayla Kurtz with eight kills and Megan Gaffaney with 25 assists. Hannah Schiele (15), Emily Anderson (12) and Alyssa Ukestad (10) all finished with double-digit digs in the three-set match.

"(Century's) human, and if we can just apply pressure to a good team, good things will happen for us," Hegerle said. "But our girls just don't quite believe it yet."

The Patriots went a perfect 18-0 in West Region play en route to last year's state crown. The team dropped just three conference sets all of last season, with one of those losses coming at the hands of the Blue Jays.

Century bent but didn't break on Tuesday. The Patriots have now swept Mandan, Dickinson, Williston, Turtle Mountain, St. Mary's and the Blue Jays.

"Throughout all the years I've been playing Century volleyball, Jamestown has always been a competitive team," Dennis said. "Nothing drops on their side of the court and you've got to keep pushing through those long rallies."

Jamestown fell to 10-8 overall and 4-2 in the West. The Blue Jays won't play again until Sept. 30 at Turtle Mountain.

"We're going to take a little bit of time off and then we'll get back in the gym and get ready for Turtle Mountain," Hegerle said. "We're doing things the right way, we've just got to have more of a consistent process as we play these tough matches."

Bismarck Century 3, Jamestown 0

Century 25 25 27

Jamestown 13 22 25

Century: Aces, Maddie Klein 3, Sidney Mann 2. Kills, Regan Dennis 15, Liza Doppler 10, Klein 7, Samantha Clark 7, Cameron Clark 6, Katelyn Selensky 5. Assists, Hannah Schwartz 24, Kylee Clarke 20, Mann 2. Digs, Dennis 20, Mann 19, Doppler 8. Blocks, Clark 1.

Jamestown—Aces, Alyssa Ukestad 2, Genna Bruns 1. Kills, McKayla Kurtz 8, Bruns 7, Mackenzie Clark 6, Courtney Peterson 6, Megan Gaffaney 4, Haley Hillstrom 1. Assists, Gaffaney 25, Bruns 1. Digs, Hannah Schiele 15, Emily Anderson 12, Ukestad 10, Gaffaney 8, Olivia Nihill 4, Bruns 4, Kurtz 3, Hillstrom 1, Peterson 1, Clark 1.

Records: Century 12-1, 6-0 West Region; Jamestown 10-8, 4-2 West Region.