Ford, Blue Jays place third

Ford placed third individually, and Jamestown captured third out of 18 teams while hosting the RM Stoudt Invite on Saturday at Parkhurst.

The Blue Jays (109 points) wedged themselves between West Fargo Sheyenne (97) and West Fargo (150) in the standings. Bismarck Century took top team honors with a low 42.

“That’s a nice place to be,” JHS coach Ken Gardner said. “This week we raced against some teams from the east, and it was nice to be able to measure up against those teams.”

Ford was up to seventh in the Class A girls cross country poll this week, and she’s been shaving time off her 5K all fall. She captured third in 19 minutes, 10 seconds.

Century’s Kelby Anderson’s 18:15 won the race.

“The goal would be to get down into the 18s, but that’s her best ever 5K and she’s been dropping her time every week,” Gardner said of Ford, who’s just an eighth-grader. “Jaymee George was also in the top 10, which was nice to see. She ran 16th last week in Bismarck.”

George crossed in ninth place with a time of 20:33. Rounding out Jamestown’s top five runners were Amanda Sargeant in 20th (21:29.6), Teralyn Coombs (22:41) and homecoming queen Rachel Morin (22:43).

“Amanda was holding on early in the race and has the potential to be right up there as well,” Gardner said. “Coombs’ times are starting to come around and Rachel had a really good race as well.”

LaMoure’s Jakkia Duffy finished seventh overall (20:14) and Ellendale’s Chloe Thurber placed 12th (20:54).

The Blue Jay boys placed sixth out of 16 teams with senior Cole Burkle and junior Justus Naumann leading the way. The pair crossed back-to-back in 23rd and 24th, respectively, a second a part.

Burkle clipped Naumann in 18:16. Senior Dustin wagner finished 35th (19:12)

“Justus has kind of been our No. 1 runner for the most part, but those two have been battling it out in the meets all season,” Gardner said. “Dustin is our top guy in practice all the time, but he struggles to get it to come together in the meets. Hopefully we can get him up there with those two.” Jared Anderson (19:24.4) was the Jays’ fourth runner on the day in 40th, while Jacob Wolfe stopped the clock at 19:53 in 48th. Edgeley-Kulm’s Isaac Huber continued to impress. He placed second with a time of 16:11. Jamestown competes on Saturday in Rugby. The West Region meet is scheduled for Oct. 8 in Bismarck.

Saturday’s RM Stoudt Invite At Parkhurst Recreation Area Boys Team results

1. Bismarck Century 36; 2. Bismarck Legacy 59; 3. West Fargo Sheyenne 94; 4. Rugby 119; 5. West Fargo 126;

6. Jamestown 170; 7. Pembina County North 268; 8. Medina-Pingree-Buchanan 297; 9. Four Winds 328; 10. Turtle Mountain 330; 11. Ellendale 335; 12. New Rockford-Sheyenne 373; 13. Edgeley-Kulm 380; 14. Wells County 396; 15. Harvey 436; 16. LaMoure 453.

Top 10 Individuals

1. Evan Sayler, BC, 16:09; 2. Isaac Huber, E-K, 16:11; 3. Jace Dullum, WF, 16:36;

4. Drew Mears, WF, 16:43; 5. Beau Brannan, BL, 16:50; 6. Austin Wald, BC, 16:59; 7. Isaiah Germolus, BL, 17:07; 8. Brennan Tyler, BC, 17:17; 9. Ryan Kohler, BC, 17:24; 10. Leo Smith, WFS, 17:26.

Blue Jay Results

23. Cole Burkle, 18:16; 24. Justus Naumann, 18:17; 35. Dustin Wagner, 19:12;

40. Jared Anderson, 19:24.4; 48. Jacob Wolfe, 19:53; 52. Hunter Mitchell, 20:05;

57. Thomas Schmiedeberg, 20:26; 60. Zeb Willer, 20:33; 63. Chandler Rott 8th 20:40; 67. Kaden Murray, 21:21.

Girls Team results

1. Century 42; 2. West Fargo Sheyenne 97;

3. Jamestown 109; 4. West Fargo 150;

5. Rugby 153; 6. Bismarck Legacy 164;

7. Valley City 286; 8. Shiloh 310; 9. LaMoure 335; 10. Turtle Mountain 340; 11. Medina-Pingree-Buchanan 342; 12. New Rockford-Sheyenne 351; 13. Ellendale 352; 14. MayPort-CG 379; 15. Harvey 384; 16. Wells County 409; 17. Pembina County North 424; 18 Four Winds 453.

Top 10 Individuals

1. Kelby Anderson, BC, 18:15; 2. Jennifer Dufner, WF, 18:53; 3. Meghan Ford, J, 19:10; 4. Emily Goldade, BC, 19:47; 5. Cailee Peterson, MPGC, 19:53; 6. Jadyn Guidinger, BL, 20:11; 7. Jakkia Duffy, L, 20:14; 8. Aislin Andersen, BC, 20:32; 9. Jaymee George, J, 20:33; 10. MacKenna Arnold, H, 20:40.

Blue Jay Results

3. Meghan Ford, 19:10; 9. Jaymee George, 20:33; 20. Amandan Sargeant, 21:29.6;

38. Teralyn Coombs, 22:41; 39. Rachel Morin, 22:43; 41. Maya Moltzen, 22:49;

44. Alyssa Allen 23:00; 68. Peyton Rudnick, 25:06.5; 76. Emily Sargeant, 25:26;

77. Sadie Meissner, 25:27.1.

