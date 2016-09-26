Blue Jays swim to third in home meet

Ben Smith was pleasantly surprised by the showing his swimmers and divers turned in against a strong field on Saturday.

The Blue Jays placed third out of nine teams in a home invitational, finishing behind only Bismarck Century and Mandan.

“I was not anticipating that,” the JHS coach said. “It was a good team effort today. The girls had a busy week with homecoming and different things like that … our schedule was a little off so it was good to see the girls have some good swims.”

Century piled up 620.5 points to swim away from the field, but the Blue Jays nearly pulled out second, finishing just 3.5 points behind Mandan, 309-306.5.

“It was a pretty big meet. There were 270 athletes competing,” Smith said. “It was a good one for us.”

Taylor Bradley turned in the Blue Jays’ top two finishes, earning runner-up honors in the 200 freestyle (2:07.53) and touching third in the 100 butterfly (1:05.14).

“Taylor had some pretty good races today,” Smith said.

Senior Jenny Allmer also drew high marks. She qualified in her third event, doing so in the 500 free (5:56.00)

— good for fourth overall.

“Jenny had a really great meet,” Smith said. “She cut like 20 seconds off her 500 free … that’s pretty crazy.”

Maddy Mandan had a nice day in the sprints. She was fourth in both the 50 (26.59) and 100 (59.06).

Two relay teams took third. Noelle Thompson, Bradley, LaMae Turk and Mandan teamed for 2:01.25 in the 200 medley relay, trailing only Century and Mandan.

In the 200 free relay, Bradley, Kennedy Koch, Allmer and Mandan’s 1:50.26 was behind only Century at Dickinson.

Diver Morgan Mewes amassed 303.40 points to finish fourth out of 20 participants. “We didn’t necessarily have our strongest lineup together,” Smith said. “It’s pretty exciting that we were still able to be up at the top like that considering we were missing some girls today.” The Blue Jays are off until Tuesday, Oct. 4 when they host Wahpeton and Fargo Shanley.

Marney Shirley Invite Team results

1, Bismarck Century 620.5; 2, Mandan 309; 3, Jamestown 306.5; 4, West Fargo Sheyenne 244; 5, Dickinson 232; 6, Fargo South 192; 7, Bismarck 173; 8, Fargo Shanley 125; 9, Bismarck Legacy 123.

Individual results Top 8

1, Century (Bourgois, Herrmann, Sether, Palmer), 1:56.23; 2, Mandan, 2:00.17; 3, JHS (Thompson, T.Bradley, Turk, Mandan), 2:01.25; 4, BHS, 2:02.46; 5, Legacy, 2:05.40; 6, WFS, 2:05.40; 7, South, 2:08.76; 8, DHS, 2:09.19. 200 freestyle: 1, 1, Amy Warren, CHS, 2:04.74; 2, Taylor Bradley, JHS, 2:07.53; 3, Quinn Wrigley, CHS, 2:09.90; 4, Gracie Zottnick, CHS, 2:09.92; 5, Brianna Ashworth, DSH, 2:10.05; 6, Jenny Allmer, JHS, 2:11.56; 7, Andrea Smith, WFS, 2:11.62; 8, Madison Yonke, 2:12.08; 10, Emily Bradley, JHS, 2;15.16. 200 IM: 1, Vanessa Herrmann, CHS, 2;13.50; 2, Tess Sether, CHS, 2;21.26; 3, Bourgois, 2:21.86; 4, Mayson Sheldon, 2:23.60; 5, McKenna Matt, CHS, 2:30.29; 6, Maddy Makeeff, MHS, 2:32.85; 7, Gabrielle Schuchard, LHS, 2:33.17; 16, Catherine Deaver, JHS, 2:45.55; 18, Calli Lynch, JHS, 2:46.90; 19, Noelle Thompson, 2:46.95; 20, Tyler Alonge, JHS, 2:46.97. 50 freestyle: 1, Lexi Duchscherer, CHS, 25.0; 2, Emma Hepper, BHS, 25.18; 3, Mykenzie Clausen, MHS, 26.42; 4, Maddy Mandan, JHS, 26.59; 5, Katie Brodersen, BHSm 26.89; 6, Olivia Schuchard, LHS, 26.96; 7, Andrea Frank, CHS, 27.02; 8, Kaitlynne Haag, MHS, 27.15; 10, Kennedy Koch, 27.37; 15, Courtney Kiecker, JHS, 28.04. Diving: 1, Quincee Simonson, South, 410.95; 2, McKenna Quintus, MHS, 376.55; 3, Peyton Ekman, Shanley, 328.70; 4, Morgan Mewes, JHS, 303.40; 5, Olivia Lacher, MHS, 299.95; 6, Emily Stueland, SHS, 292.65; 7, Lizzie Noel, Shanley, 273.35; 8, Catlyn Rapp, JHS, 266.35; 9, Nadia Netolicky, JHS, 262.50. 100 butterfly: 1, Carly Palmer, CHS, 1:02.63; 2, Olyvia Bender, CHS, 1:04.73; 3, T.Bradley, JHS, 1:05.14; 4, Emma Hepper, BHS, 1:05.80; 5, Tess Sether, CHS, 1:05.85; 6, Zottnick, 1:07.17; 7, Katie Jankowski, DHS, 1:08.61; 8, Yonke, 1:10.81; 12, LaMae Turk, JHS, 1:12.47. 100 free: 1, Briana Rittenbach, CHS, 55.35; 2, Duchscherer, 56.52; 3, Frank, 58.85; 4, Mandan, 59.06; 5, Haag, 59.66; 6, Korie Riley, DHS, 59.78; 7, Lauren Ostlie, South, 1:00.13; 8, Sydney Quibell, South, 1:00.38. 500 freestyle: 1, Warren, 5:39.76; 2, Wrigley, 5:46.96; 3, Bender, 5:54.17; 4, Jenny Allmer, JHS, 5:56.00; 5, Katie Brodersen, BHS, 6:00.78; 6, Andrea Smith, WFS, 6:01.20; 7, Kara Wanner, DHS, 6:01.47; 8, Izzy Koebele, CHS, 6:03.71; 13, Kenzie Carlson, JHS, 6:18.70; 16, Catherine Deaver, JHS, 6:23.78. 200 free relay: 1, CHS (Rittenbach, Warren, Duchscherer, Palmer), 1:45.08; 2, DHS, 1:49.70’ 3, JHS (Bradley, Koch, Allmer, Mandan), 1:50.26; 4, MHS, 1:51.03; 5, WFS, 1:53.85; 6, BHS, 1:56.03; 7, Shanley, 1:56.22; 8, South, 1:57.24. 100 backstroke: 1, Rittenbach, 1:00.33; 2, Bourgois, 1:04.37; 3, Makeeff, 1:04.89; 4, Palmer, 1:06.35; 5, Ashworth, 1:07.83; 6, Casi Boehm, CHS, 1:08.00; 7, Iverson, 1:08.26; 8, Matt, 1:08.83; 12, Turk, 1:11.03; 13, Thompson, 1:11.97. 100 breaststroke: 1, Herrmann, 1:07.27; 2, Palmer, 1:08.37; 3, Sheldon, 1:09.66; 4, Avery Meyhoff, 1:14.46; 5, Jankowski, 1:17.41; 6, Iverson, 1;18.13; 7, Sophia Munns, MHS, 1:18.32; 8, T.Bradley, 1:19.09; 12, Kenzie Carlson, JHS, 1:23.98; 14, Calli Lynch, JHS, 1:26.07. 400 freestyle: 1, Sheyenne (Jones, Smith, Yonke, Bellas), 4:00.24; 2, DHS, 4:00.67; 3, MHS, 4:03.41; 4, CHS, 4:05.06; 5, South, 4:07.34; 6, Legacy, 4:17.89; 7, BHS, 4:18.68; 8, JHS (Thompson, Carlson, Kennedy Koch, Allmer), 4:20.14; 10 JHS B (Emily Bradley, Sydney Soulis, Deaver, Turk), 4:28.59.

