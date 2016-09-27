Blue Jays qualify for state tournament

Members of the Blue Jay girls golf team are, back row, l-r, Alyssa Zachrison, Kyra Vogel and Hanna Reuer, and front, l-r, Kate Mullowney, Sarah Azure and Mara LeFevre. Photo courtesy Tracy Gustafson

The Blue Jays accomplished what they set out to achieve on Monday at Mandan's Prairie West Golf Course.

Kaitlin Mullowney tied for sixth overall, firing a team-best 88, and the Blue Jays locked up sixth as a team—the final qualifying position—with a round of 387. The Jays edged out Turtle Mountain by four strokes, and finished just three shots behind Bismarck Century in fifth.

"We knew going in that it was going to be close between the three of us," Blue Jay coach Tracy Gustafson said. "We've hung around the fifth, sixth and seventh positions all year, and there was some pressure on everyone.

"We really wanted to get to state as a team."

Sarah Azure and Mara LeFevre complemented Mullowney's round with scores of 89 and 90. Azure, LeFevre and Mullowney are all juniors and played roles in last year's second-place state tournament finish.

Mullowney and Azure were already qualified to go to state as individuals.

"It's a different team than last year's. Even though we have some of the same girls, the dynamics are just different," Gustafson said. "We're all pretty excited to have the chance to go back, and those were the team's intentions when they went out there today."

Gustafson said she's been impressed with the resiliency her players have shown all season. Mullowney hit her first shot of Monday's round out of bounds and had to take a penalty, but she bounced right back.

The coach said that's been the norm for most of the season.

"Most of them do a nice job of turning things around, and I'm always impressed with that," Gustafson said. "Kaitlin had to take a stroke but was able to forget about that, come back and play a pretty decent round. Golf can be such a head game, and it can be tough balancing the mental toughness."

Jamestown, however, has had difficulty avoiding the "bad hole" this fall.

"We always seem to have those holes where we get a bigger number and that changes our rounds," Gustafson said. "We'll all of a sudden have a double or triple bogey."

Jamestown's fourth score came from freshman Alyssa Zachrison, who carded a 120. Kyra Vogel (125) and Hanna Reuer (141) also competed in the WDA tournament.

Bismarck St. Mary's took the team title with a low-round 334. St. Mary's Sydney Smith captured medalist honors with the only round under 80 (78).

The state tournament is scheduled for Oct. 4 back at Prairie West Golf Course.

"It will be the first state tournament experience for some of them and I want them to enjoy it," Gustafson said. "I want them to go out, have fun and develop a drive to get better and get back there again."

WEST REGION GIRLS GOLF

AT PRAIRIE WEST GOLF COURSE, MANDAN

Team scores

1. St. Mary's 334. 2. Minot 351. 3. Mandan 367. 4. Williston 368. 5. Century 384. 6. Jamestown 387. 7. Turtle Mountain 391. 8. Dickinson 457. 9. Legacy 477. NOTE: Bismarck did not field a full team.

Top 10 individuals

1. Sydney Smith, StM, 78. 2. Paige Argent, Min, 82. 3. (tie) KayCee Schulz, Man; Taylor Miller, StM, and Tonya Dvorak, StM, 84; 6. (tie) Cameron Easton, StM; Marley Foltz, Min; Makensy Arlien, Min, and Katie Mullowney, Jam, 88. 10. (tie) Sarah Azure, Jam, and Jami Wells, Will, 89.

By teams

ST. MARY'S (334): Sydney Smith 78, Taylor Miller 84, Tonya Dvorak 84, Cameron Easton 88, Gabby Easton 94, Abby Schmidt 99.

MINOT (351): Paige Argent 82, Marley Foltz 88, Makensy Arlien 88, Evie Reynolds 93, Becca Tschetter 94, Jaci Jones 97.

MANDAN (367): KayCee Schulz 84, Payton Roehrich 92, Megan Broeckel 94, Cortnie Mongeon 97, McKayla Swallow 97, Victoria Wu 106.

WILLISTON (368): Jami Wells 89, Carrie Carmichael 91, Whitney Pflug 91, Madison Miller 97, Kaleigh Carmichael 99, Tiffany Carmichael 101.

CENTURY (384): Haylee Walz 93, Riley Crothers 95, Jamie Flam 97, Amber Domres 99, Riley Ball 100, Madi Braun 102.

JAMESTOWN (387): Katie Mullowney 88, Sarah Azure 89, Marah LeFevre 90, Alyssa Zachrison 120, Kyra Vogel 125, Hanna Reuer 141.

TURTLE MOUNTAIN (391): Avery LaFountain 93, MacKenzie Gunville 94, Trya Jerome 100, Halle Short 104, Nevaeh Davis 104, Carlie Decoteau 105.

DICKINSON (457): Sydney Charchenko 101, Daisia Wallner 101, Jace Steier 106, Madelyn Filkowski 149.

LEGACY (477): Hailey Coleman 104, Skye Atkinson 108, Logan Peterson 128, Haley Grinnell 137.

BISMARCK: Grace Stroh 111, McKaeli Johnson 116, Grace Werner 119.

West Region senior athlete of the year: Paige Arent, Minot.

West Region coach of the year: Scott Foltz, Minot.