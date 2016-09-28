KEEPING PACE: Jamestown plays to draw with Bismarck

Jamestown's Braden Sherfy tries to control the ball amongst heavy pressure from Bismarck defenders during Tuesday night's match at Rotary Field. John M. Steiner / The Sun

Jamestown began the night in command of the No. 2 spot in the West Region boys soccer standings over Bismarck High.

The Blue Jays remained there following Tuesday's 2-2 draw against the Demons at Rotary field.

Austin Shafer scored twice for the Jays in the first 40 minutes, but Bismarck stormed back with a pair of second-half goals to avoid losing three crucial conference points to Jamestown with just a pair of regular season matches left to play.

Each team was awarded a point, and Jamestown still leads Bismarck by two after defeating the Demons 2-1 earlier in the season. Bismarck Century (9-0 West Region) has already locked up the region title.

"To come away with four out of six possible points against these guys, that's pretty good," Jamestown coach Mark Sherfy said. "The West Region is really tight right now and any time you can bring points home from a game is important.

"We'd have liked to have three, but we'll certainly take one."

Shafer scored his fourth and fifth goals of the season to stake Jamestown to the early advantage. His first, assisted by Chase Jenison, was sailed in high from wide-right of the penalty box in the 29th minute.

His second came just five minutes later, beating Bismarck freshman goalie Easton Ford after Ford missed an opportunity to collect the ball in front of the Bismarck net. Bismarck junior goalkeeper Zac Schmidt (54 saves) was not available for the match after being sent off the field with his second card during Saturday's 3-2 loss to Minot.

"(Shafer) threw a couple of dangerous balls up there and scored some goals for us," Sherfy said. "He works well with his feet, and he's a kid that really wants to put the ball in the net. He did it twice for us tonight."

Senior Adam Reiten was solid in net for the Jays, stopping a penalty kick with nine minutes left in the match and finishing with seven saves—five after the break. Reiten broke the century mark in saves on the season (104).

But Bismarck turned up the heat in the second half. All-conference midfielder Tresor Mugwaneza scored his 11th goal of the year in the 63rd minute, and the Demons got the equalizer from Preston Wachter with just 2 minutes, 51 seconds left to play.

"The kids gave everything they had," Bismarck coach Andy Foss said. "We had some unlucky breaks in the first half, but that's just kind of how soccer is sometimes.

"Our backs were against the wall and we had no other choice but to come out fighting."

Bismarck has been struggling of late, going 1-4-4 over its last nine matches.

"We would have liked to get the win, but this is a tough place to play," Foss said. "Jamestown is an unbelievable team. They're very well coached, they're organized and they work their butts off. So to come out of here with a point, yeah, we'll take that."

The Blue Jays, on the other hand, are in control of their own destiny. Over the team's last eight matches the Jays are 5-1-2, and locking up second in the West would send Jamestown to its first state tournament since 2008.

The Blue Jays host Mandan on Thursday and Bismarck Legacy next Tuesday to wrap up the regular season. Legacy, Minot and Bismarck St. Mary's were all just three points behind Jamestown entering Tuesday.

"It's up to us," Sherfy said. "If we play the way we did in the first half in our next two matches, we should be OK. But it's going to take some work."

Jamestown 2, Bismarck 2

Bismarck 0 2 -- 2

Jamestown 2 0 -- 2

First-half scoring

1, J, Austin Shafer (Chase Jenison), 28:25; 2, J, Shafer (unassisted), 33:31.

Second-half scoring

3, B, Tresor Mugwaneza (Michael Matthews), 62:31; 4, B, Preston Wachter (unassisted), 77:09.

Goalie saves: B, Easton Ford 1-2--3, Preston Wachter 0-X--0; J, Adam Reiten 2-5--7.

Fouls: B, 15; J, 9. Corners: B, 4; J, 0.

Yellow Cards: B, Dane Allen, 46:35; Matthews, 66:23; Bench, 74:22. J, Colton Altringer, 53:19.

Records: Jamestown 6-4-3, 5-3-2 West Region; Bismarck 6-4-4, 4-3-3 West Region.