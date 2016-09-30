Stopping a shot from striking the net from 12 yards out is no easy task.

But Jamestown High School's Adam Reiten is starting to make it look old hat.

The senior goalkeeper denied a second penalty kick for the second straight match at Rotary Field on Thursday, and the Blue Jays qualified for the Class A state soccer tournament with a 4-0 victory over Mandan.

"I just look to see which way (the shooter's) hips are going and I just go from there," said Reiten, who has stopped four of six penalty kicks he's faced this season. "Sometimes it's just a guess ... But luckily every time Justin has got a PK, I've been able to save it."

Reiten was jokingly referring to Jamestown senior center back Justin Briss, who has been rung up for a foul three times this season inside the penalty box.

But joking aside, the Blue Jays clinched second place in the West Region standings with the victory, punching the team's first ticket to the state tournament since 2008. Jamestown needed a win and Bismarck Century to either win or tie Bismarck on Thursday to lock up second in the standings.

The Patriots tied the Demons 1-1 at the Bismarck Community Bowl, marking the best West Region finish for Jamestown in program history. The Blue Jays finished fourth in the conference standings three times dating back to 1995, which had been the team's top regular-season finish until Thursday night.

"It's a great achievement," Jamestown coach Mark Sherfy said. "It's something these guys have worked really hard for, and honestly we really haven't talked about it all that much.

"We've been really focused on fundamentals and doing the little things right, and knowing that if we do that the results will come."

The results certainly came against the Braves, even after a not-so-stellar second half.

Jamestown peppered the scoreboard with three first-half goals, starting with Levi Donegan-Wahl's third goal of the season just 2 minutes, 12 seconds into the match. Austin Shafer later booted home his sixth of the year, while Beau Waldock tallied for the first time all season.

Reiten's PK save over Mandan's Ian Dahners occurred with just over eight minutes left in the match. Jamestown's final goal, Lukas Rosenau's third of the year, came in the 79th minute.

Jamestown showed plenty of grit in the month of September. The Blue Jays went 4-1-1 over the span of a six-match road trip during the month.

"The whole month of September we were on the road playing twice and even three nights a week, and playing Bismarck teams in the bowl," Sherfy said. "This group of guys have been playing since they were eight and nine years old. They know each other, they trust each other and they work off of each other very well."

Reiten finished with four saves on Thursday, as he's surpassed 100 stops on the season. It was Reiten's fifth clean sheet of the fall, but he's not looking ahead to the postseason just yet.

Jamestown (7-4-3 overall) finishes up the regular season on Tuesday at Rotary Field with a game against Bismarck Legacy.

"It feels really good," Reiten said. "But hopefully we can win our next game and go on from there."

Sherfy credits the team's chemistry to finally make it back to the state tournament.

"It's kinda been a long time coming for this program," Sherfy said. "Individuals can't solve problems in this game. It takes a team working as a unit, and that's what they've been able to do.

"It's a huge testament to the work these guys have put in, not just this year but for a number of years."

Jamestown 4, Mandan 0

Mandan 0 0 -- 0

Jamestown 3 1 -- 4

First-half scoring

1. J, Levi Donnegan-Wahl (Alex Bennett), 2:12; 2. J, Austin Shafer (unassisted), 12:52; 3. Beau Waldock (Shafer, Donnegan-Wahl), 17:01.

Second-half scoring

4. J, Lukas Rosenau (Cohl Hatch), 78:40.

Goalkeeper saves: M, William Liffrig 5-X--5, Alex Allan X-3--3; J, Adam Reiten 1-3--4.

Fouls: M, 10; J, 8. Corners: M, 3; J, 4.

Yellow cards: M, Brock Strinden, 76:21.

Records: Jamestown 7-4-3, 6-3-2 West Region; Mandan 0-14, 0-12 West Region.