Jay's DeBoer wins West Region singles title

Eric DeBoer turned a good weekend for the Jamestown High School tennis team into a great one on Saturday.

DeBoer, a senior for the Blue Jays, won the West Region singles championship at Hammond Park in Minot. It’s believed to be the first individual singles title ever for a JHS tennis player.

“Eric was playing great all day,” JHS coach Jordan Koushkouski said. “To win that tournament is a great accomplishment.”

It was no fluke either.

In the championship match, DeBoer routed Casey Beck of Bismarck Legacy 6-1, 6-2.

“Beck was favored to win, I’d say, but Eric played the best I’ve ever seen him play,” Koushkouski said. “He played at an extremely high level and the match was really never in doubt, honestly.”

Connor Mullowney also qualified in singles for the Blue Jays. Cole Bennion and Baylee Hatlewick qualified in doubles.