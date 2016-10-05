Pride was on the line for the Blue Jays on Tuesday at Rotary Field.

Having already locked up second place in the West Region standings, Jamestown High School could have easily lifted its foot off the gas pedal in its final regular season match against visiting Bismarck Legacy.

But the Blue Jays' top-rate defense this fall knows no quit. Jamestown derailed the Sabers 1-0, shutting out an opponent for the sixth time this season.

"This was our senior night," Blue Jay senior left back Colton Altringer said. "We did not want to lose."

Altringer was named Jamestown's man of the match by head coach Mark Sherfy, but the honor could easily have gone to any of the team's backs. Senior goalkeeper Adam Reiten, who stopped a pair of shots on Tuesday, included.

"We have a system and we understand each other," Altringer said. "It's just all five of us, including Adam. We know how to shut teams down when we need to, and we got it done again tonight."

Jamestown senior captain Alex Bennett was once again the main offensive story against Legacy. He scored in the 55th minute, assisted by freshman and fellow midfielder Luca Flann.

Bennett scored the only goal in the second half of Jamestown's 1-0 victory over the Sabers at the Bismarck Community Bowl on Sept 15. It's the only two goals he's scored this season.

"I'll take them against any team I can," Bennett said. "We didn't want to lighten up before WDA or state. We want to keep our momentum going."

Jamestown tossed eight shots on goal at Legacy keeper Cole Svihovec. Svihovec was able to stop seven, as the Sabers fell to 4-8-2 overall and will face Mandan in the West Region play-in game on Thursday.

Jamestown (8-4-3 overall) will be competing in its first ever West Region boys soccer championship match on Saturday in Mandan against Bismarck Century (11-1-1 overall).

"Stick to the basics and do what we can to control tempo of the game," coach Sherfy said on ways to get past the Patriots. "As we saw tonight, when we play simple soccer and control tempo and pace, than we get opportunities."

The Blue Jays have been outscored by Century 4-1 in a pair of losses against the region's top team.

"It wasn't easy tonight. Legacy is a good team, and it certainly won't be any easier against Century on Saturday," Sherfy said. "We've got to bring our best game, and we need to keep playing better and better as the postseason progresses."

Jamestown 1, Bismarck Legacy 0

Bis. Legacy 0 0 -- 0

Jamestown 0 1 -- 1

Scoring

1, J, Alex Bennett (Luca Flann), 54:40.

Goalkeeper saves: BL, Cole Svihovec 3-4--7; J, Adam Reiten 0-2--2.

Fouls: BL, 6; J, 9. Corners BL, 5; J, 3.

Yellow cards: J, Bennett 22:32; BL, Thomas Alvarez 35:08.

Records: Jamestown 8-4-3, 7-3-2 West Region; Bismarck Legacy 4-8-2, 4-7-1 West Region.