Jamestown High School's Alyssa Ukestad set a school record in single-match ace serves on Thursday against Turtle Mountain Community High School. John M. Steiner / The Sun

Jamestown High School's Alyssa Ukestad didn't feel right at the service line on Tuesday in Bismarck.

The Blue Jays swept St. Mary's 3-0 that evening, but the junior defensive specialist left the gym knowing she had to work harder on what Jamestown is counting on her to provide.

It's the type of attitude of which role models are made.

"After practice (Wednesday) we sat for 45 minutes and worked on her serve," Jamestown coach Sara Hegerle said. "I video taped her, and we went through the video and talked a little bit about her toss and her contact with the ball.

"She's always been a good server, but it's just interesting how working on things pays off for players."

Ukestad fired in a Jamestown High School single-match record 15 ace serves during Thursday night's 3-0 home victory against Turtle Mountain. It's a record that stood for 15 years.

Former Blue Jay Sara Anderson set the previous school mark of 13 aces in a match against Grafton back in 2001.

"I had no clue I broke it," a smiling Ukestad admitted after the match. "I stayed after practice because I wanted to make sure I'd get all of them over and in. I worked really hard at it."

Ukestad didn't have to mention that, because she proved it on the court. She sent six ace serves to the floor during a 12-0 run to start the opening set, as the Blue Jays were off to the races 25-12, 25-3, 25-11.

Courtney Peterson and Megan Gaffaney led the attacking charge. Peterson posted 18 kills, while Gaffaney turned up 30 assists.

Gaffaney also turned in three aces, helping the Blue Jays serve over 93 percent in the contest.

"We stress serving and passing a lot in our program," Hegerle said. "It can take teams out of system if you serve tough, even if you don't get aces."

Jamestown has won six of its last seven matches and is firmly holding down the third spot in the West Region standings. The Blue Jays improved to 14-8 overall and 7-2 in the West.

"I think we're feeling pretty confident this season," Ukestad said. "We've really got good team chemistry this year and it's really working for us."

The Blue Jays hit the road for Fargo today to compete in this weekend's Scheels Invitational. Jamestown faces Central Cass, Fargo North and Bismarck starting this afternoon at 4:30.

"We have had some success and I think our kids are enjoying it. This is a fun group," Hegerle said. "I enjoy coming to the gym every day, but we have some tough matches coming up. We're going to be tested and we'll need to be ready."

Jamestown 3, Turtle Mountain 0

Turtle Mountain 12 3 11

Jamestown 25 25 25

JHS—Aces: Alyssa Ukestad 15, Megan Gaffaney 3, Olivia Nihill 1, Hannah Schiele 1. Kills, Courtney Peterson 18, McKayla Kurtz 9, Gaffaney 4, Haley Hillstrom 3, Jordan Paulson 2, Makenzie Clark 2, Genna Bruns 2, Ukestad 1, Megan Larson 1. Assists: Gaffaney 30, Kameron Selvig 4, Schiele 1. Blocks: Kurtz 1, Gaffaney 1. Digs: Schiele 11, Ukestad 10, Kurtz 6, Nihill 5, Gaffaney 5, Emily Anderson 3, Paulson 3, Bruns 2, Peterson 1.

Records: Jamestown 14-8, 7-2 West Region; Turtle Mountain 1-15, 0-10 West Region.