Blue Jays battle in title match

Jamestown High School can be proud of its effort on the pitch Saturday in Mandan.

Making its first ever appearance in the championship match of the West Region soccer tournament, the Blue Jays battled toe-to-toe with conference unbeaten Bismarck Century.

The Patriots wound up slipping past the Jays 2-0 in the end, but Jamestown coach Mark Sherfy said his players got back on the bus with their heads held high.

After all, Jamestown is headed to the state tournament for the first time since 2008 later this week. The Blue Jays (8-5-3) will face Fargo South (8-5-4) in the quarterfinals on Thursday in Fargo.

"Anytime you're playing Century you have your work cut out for you," Sherfy said. "They sure know how to turn an 11-sided soccer match into a bunch of one-v-one battles."

Century's Zack Jensen scored first on a penalty kick four minutes into the match. The Patriots struck again in the second half, when Lucas Mayer was able to get behind the defense and score one-on-one with Jamestown goalkeeper Adam Reiten in the 49th minute.

Reiten finished the match with 12 saves.

"Neither one of those goals were on Adam," Sherfy said. "We definitely played a lot better in the second half. We got into a tempo for a while and we nearly scored on a corner kick."

Jamestown's Austin Shafer fired in a second-half corner which found the head of the dangerous Braden Sherfy in front of Century goalkeeper Brandon Kraenzel. Sherfy's top-shelf headed attempt was deflected up and over the crossbar by a leaping Kraenzel (11 saves).

"Kraenzel made a really nice save to preserve his clean sheet," coach Sherfy said. "I felt we played a really good game, but it takes an exceptional game against a team like Bismarck Century, as the whole West Region has learned this year."

The Patriots (12-1-2 overall) finished the regular season 10-0-2 in the conference. Century will face Grand Forks Red River (11-5-2) on Thursday.

"I thought we were great front-to-back, and Jamestown put up a heck of a fight against us too," Century coach Nate Ulness said. "They pressed us, and I think we gave up a few too many corner kicks. That will be a major focus for us this week, clearing more up field to not concede dangerous set pieces."

Jamestown senior midfielder Alex Bennett, senior left back Colton Altringer and sophomore freshman midfielder Luca Flann were named to the West Region all-tournament team.

Coach Sherfy, and his son Braden, were named the West Region's coach and senior athlete of the year, respectively, by conference coaches. Braden is a first team all-state midfielder and leads the Blue Jays this year in goals scored with seven.

"It's hard to put into words," coach Sherfy said. "It's been a great year for this entire team, and I think the fact that the West Region coaches acknowledged us is a tribute to this entire team and what they've achieved this year."

Jamestown is familiar with Fargo South this season. The Blue Jays hosted and fell to the Bruins 3-0 at Rotary Field during the East-West Crossover in the Jays' first match of the fall.

"We need to be prepared to defend a team that will come at us with pace," Sherfy said. "The best way to do that is to use our strengths to our advantage. Possession and passing, that's where we're the strongest."

Bismarck Century 2, Jamestown 0

First-half scoring: 1. BC, Zack Jensen (unassisted), 4:00.

Second-half scoring: 2. BC, Lucas Mayer (Logan Brown), 49:00.

Goalkeeper saves: J, Adam Reiten 12; BC, Brandon Kraenzel 11.

All-Tournament Team

Bismarck: Tresor Mugwaneza, Zach Kessler, Zach Kuhn.

Century: Roarick Schollmeyer, Drew Davis, Grant Bushaw.

Jamestown: Alex Bennett, Luca Flann, Colton Altringer.

Legacy: Nick Janes, Isaac HOff, Kadin Sullivan.

Mandan: Brock Strinden, Ian Dahners, Evan Arenz.

Minot: JJ Johannsen, Avery Weishaar, Giovanni Fragoso.

St. Mary's: Ben Yantes, Alex Schon, Adam Thorson.

Senior Athlete of the Year: Braden Sherfy, Jamestown.

Coach of the Year: Mark Sherfy, Jamestown.

State Tournament

Oct. 13-15

At Sid Cichy Stadium, Fargo Shanley

Thursday's quarterfinals

Match 1: E#1 Fargo Shanley (17-0-2) vs. W#4 Minot (7-9-2), noon.

Match 2: W#2 Jamestown (8-5-3) vs. E#3 Fargo South (8-5-4), 2:15.

Match 3: W#1 Century (12-1-2) vs. E#4 Grand Forks Red River 11-5-2), 4:30.

Match 4: E#2 West Fargo (14-3-1) vs. W#3 Bismarck (8-4-5), 6:45.