Ford, George earn all-region honors

Two Jamestown High School cross country runners earned all-conference honors at the West Region meet in Bismarck on Saturday.

Eighth-grader Meghan Ford and sophomore Jaymee George lead the Blue Jays at McDowell Dam. Ford placed fourth overall in a time of 18 minutes and 23 seconds. George crossed 15th in a time of 19:34.17.

"We had two all-conference runners on the girls team. We haven't had multiple all-conference runners on the same team since 2008," JHS head coach Ken Gardner said. "Very excited for Meghan and Jaymee."

As a team, the Blue Jays finished fifth out of seven teams with a total of 142.

The JHS boys finished eighth out of nine teams.

"Overall, the Blue Jay runners ran very well," Gardner said. "We were thinking that maybe we could finish a spot or two higher in the team standings, but the runners all ran great individual races."

The girls squad had eight runners finish in the top half of the race. All 14 JHS runners entered posted PRs.

Amanda Sargent was 29th in a time of 20:38.15. Peyton Rudnick (21:10.12) and Teralyn Coombs (21:19.08) rounded out the top five.

In the boys race, 15 of the 17 JHS runners ran PRs.

Justus Naumann led the way, coming in 38th in a time of 17:21.88.

From there, Cole Burkle (54th), Jared Andersen (64th), Chandler Rott (68th) and Dustin Wagner (72nd) were within about 30 seconds of each other.

"As coaches, having the athletes running their best races at the end of the season is exactly what we ask of them," Gardner said.

The Blue Jays have one more tune up before hosting the state meet on Oct. 22. On Wednesday, they head for Fargo and the Andrew Carlson Distance Challenge.

West Region meet

At McDowell Dam, Bismarck

Boys

Team Scores

1. Century 36. 2. Williston 55. 3. Bismarck 70. 4. Legacy 87. 5. Minot 113. 6. Dickinson 223. 7. Mandan 223. 8. Jamestown 296. 9. Turtle Mountain 443.

Individual Results

1. Leif Everson, W, 15:40.09 (5K). 2. Evan Sayler, C, 15:42.56. 3. Morgan Fairbairn, B, 16:04.10. 4. Austin Wald, C, 16:04.79. 5. Ryan Kohler, C, 16:13.64. 6. Matt Bakken, B, 16:19.32. 7. Isaiah Germolus, L, 16:23.38. 8. Micade Shumway, W, 16:25.90. 9. Ethan Behm, Min, 16:26.34. 10. Keaton Mack, W, 16:26.87. 11. Gabe Hegstad, Min, 16:27.17. 12. Brennan Tyler, C, 16:27.67. 13. Joseph Wolfe, C, 16:28.67. 14. Carl Reis, L, 16:30.55. 15. Leif Larsen, W, 15:30.95. 16. Dylan Rohrich, B, 16:32.45. 17. Beau Brannan, L, 16:32.73. 18. Jaden Rittenbach, C, 16:36.29. 19. Jacob Jensen, TM, 16:37.11. 20. Nolan Maher, B, 16:39.96.

JHS results

38. Justus Naumann, J, 17:21.88. 54. Cole Burkle, J, 18:02.28. 64. Jared Andersen, J, 18:20.24. 68. Chandler Rott, J, 18:25.70. 72. Dustin Wagner, J, 18:34.48. 89. Thomas Schmiedeberg, J, 19:13.70. 90. Zeb Willer, J, 19:16.08. 91. Jacob Wolfe, J, 19:16.31. 95. Hunter Mitchell, J, 19:23.97. 100. Jonah Johnson, J, 19:34.41. 109. Kaden Murray, J, 19:57.49. 114. Ben Anteau, J, 20:09.26. 117. Ben Pfeiffer, J, 20:12.92. 126. Bryan Mitchell, J, 20:42.45. 135. Jarron Waldie, J, 21:14.69. 140. Daniel Ulrich, J, 21:50.56. 142. Davie Pethel, J, 24:08.70.

Awards

Senior athlete of the year: Leif Everson, Williston.

Coach of the year: Brad Lies, Century.

Girls

Team Scores

1. Century 36. 2. Bismarck 79. 3. Minot 82. 4. Legacy 119. 5. Jamestown 142. 6. Dickinson 159. 7. Mandan 177.

Individual Results

1. Mattie Shirley-Fairbairn, B, 17:30.59 (5K). 2. Kelby Anderson, C, 17:43.63. 3. Kelby Rinas, Man, 17:56.71. 4. Meghan Ford, J, 18:23.98. 5. Emily Goldade, C, 18:25.85. 6. Elizabeth Yoder, D, 18:52.44. 7. Erin Palmer, C, 19:03.25. 8. Callie Clausnitzer, B, 19:08.03. 9. Katie Wald, C, 19:11.93. 10. Jadyn Guidinger, L, 19:19.70. 11. Abby Hoffarth, Min, 19:24.22. 12. Allie Wahlund, Min, 19:26.84. 13. Aislin Anderson, C, 19:27.68. 14. Allie Nelson, Min, 19:32.80. 15. Jaymee George, J, 19:34.17. 16. Lindsey Werner, L, 19:49.10. 17. Lexi Helm, C, 19:50.75. 18. Addison Willett, C, 19:51.20. 19. Cadee Ryckman, B, 19:56.26. 20. Abbie Wahlund, Min, 19:59.76.

Other JHS results

29. Amanda Sargeant, J, 20:38.15. 45. Peyton Rudnick, J, 21:10.12. 49. Teralyn Coombs, J, 21:19.08. 53. Maya Moltzen, J, 21:40.99. 54. Rachel Morin, J, 21:43.14. 69. Alyssa Allen, J, 22:23.46. 84. Emily Sargeant, J, 23:10.38. 85. Sydney Zalumskis, J, 23:12.74. 89. Sadie Meissner, J, 23:22.98. 109. Erin Gee, J, 24:51.55. 112. Kristen Gee, J, 25:17.04.

Awards

Senior athlete of the year: Kelby Anderson, Century.

Coach of the year: Julie Stavn, Century.