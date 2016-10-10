Jays finish fourth at Scheels Invite

The Blue Jay volleyball team took a step forward over the weekend in Fargo.

Jamestown High School went 5-2 and finished fourth at the two-day Scheels Invitational tournament. The Jays went 2-2 on Saturday, falling 2-1 to a stout Class AA South Dakota team in the third-place pairing.

"Overall, we felt really good about finishing fourth," Jamestown coach Sara Hegerle said. "We got better this weekend and that's the goal."

The Blue Jays opened the second day with 2-0 sweeps of Oak Grove and West Fargo. But a 2-0 loss to Bismarck Century in the semifinals sent the Jays to face the Sioux Falls Lincoln Patriots for third.

Jamestown took the first set 25-19, but the South Dakota Patriots (16-8 overall) claimed the next two 25-20, 15-10.

"We lost to Century in two and really didn't compete at the level we were hoping to after we played as well as we did in the morning," Hegerle said. "We competed and had fun against a very good Sioux Falls Lincoln team, and had a big first set in the third- and fourth-place match."

Courtney Peterson posted 28 kills on Saturday, giving her a two-day total of 49. Megan Gaffaney finished the tournament with 113 assists, while Hannah Schiele collected 86 digs over the weekend.

Jamestown was still playing without outside hitter McKayla Kurtz on Saturday, who was sidelined with illness. Alyssa Ukestad filled in and produced 27 total kills.

Century wound up falling to West Fargo Sheyenne 2-1 in the championship match. Jamestown (19-10 overall) gets back to West Region play hosting Bismarck on Tuesday and traveling to Legacy on Thursday.

"We're moving in the right direction," Hegerle said. "I think our kids are ready to finish the season with a lot of purpose. Our goal is to get to state and do something when we're there, and that hasn't changed.

"This was a good weekend, and we saw a lot of good things from all of our players."

Fargo Scheels Invitational

Jamestown def. Oak Grove 25-17, 25-18.

Jamestown def. West Fargo 27-25, 25-22.

Century def. Jamestown 25-14, 25-16.

Sioux Falls Lincoln def. Jamestown 19-25, 25-20, 15-10.

Jamestown statistics

Aces: Hannah Schiele 4, Genna Bruns 4, Alyssa Ukestad 3, Megan Gaffaney 3, Olivia Nihill 1, Emily Anderson 1. Kills: Courtney Peterson 28, Mackenzie Clark 18, Ukestad 14, Bruns 13, Gaffaney 13, Haley Hillstrom 6, Nihill 1. Assists: Gaffaney 61, Schiele 2, Hillstrom 1. Digs: Schiele 54, Nihill 39, Ukestad 36, Gaffaney 29, Anderson 24, Hillstrom 10, Bruns 6, Clark 6, Peterson 1, Jordan Paulson 1. Blocks: Gaffaney 6, Peterson 2, Clark .5; Hillstrom .5.