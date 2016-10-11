Decisions loom for UJ, JHS

Two big decisions for athletic programs in Jamestown loom over the next week, and it begins today.

While the cat is clearly out of the bag in both regards, today school presidents from the Great Plains Athletic Conference (GPAC) will vote in Seward, Neb., on accepting the University of Jamestown as a new member.

If approved, which is expected, Jamestown would become the 12th team in the GPAC, joining Dakota Wesleyan of Mitchell, S.D., Mount Marty College of Yankton, S.D., Briar Cliff University (Sioux City, Iowa), College of Saint Mary (Omaha, Neb.), Concordia University (Seward, Neb.), Doane University (Crete, Neb.), Dordt College (Sioux Center, Iowa), Hastings College (Hastings, Neb.), Midland University (Fremont, Neb.), Morningside College (Sioux City, Iowa) and Northwestern College (Orange City, Iowa).

Approval into the GPAC requires 75 percent of the presidents in voting.

"The GPAC presidents know the intent of the University of Jamestown," said UJ director of athletics Sean Johnson. "We've worked closely with GPAC athletic directors and the conference commissioner throughout the process."

The Jimmies formally applied to the GPAC in late May. Representatives from the GPAC and its schools made a site visit to Jamestown over the summer.

It's a significant change for the University of Jamestown. The decision to leave the North Star Athletic Conference and traditional rivals like Valley City State, Mayville State and Dickinson State has evoked a passionate response from alumni and fans, both pro and con.

Johnson appreciates the feedback, but says the school was deliberate and thorough in its approach to the potential move.

"It's been a good, thoughtful process where we've engaged everyone concerned many different times to explain the hows and whys and the methodology of this decision," Johnson said. "I understand change is hard. I totally get that, and I love the passion of everybody that cares about and supports the Jimmies.

"I'm just really confident in the analysis we did as an athletic department and as a university throughout this entire process."

If approved, Jamestown would not join the GPAC until the 2018-19 school year.

GPAC commissioner Corey Westra declined comment on today's vote.

Football vote looms

Next week, a new high school football plan will be voted on to have only 14 teams in Class AAA, down two from the current 16.

Jamestown and Devils Lake have the two smallest enrollments in Class AAA. The smallest enrollments are the first to drop, meaning if the plan is approved, Jamestown will be playing in Class AA next season with Devils Lake, Fargo Shanley, Bismarck St. Mary's, Valley City, Wahpeton, Turtle Mountain, Watford City, Grafton and Central Cass.

The vote will be held Wednesday, Oct. 19, at the North Dakota High School Activities Association Board of Directors meeting in Bismarck. The proposal is effective for the 2017-18 school years and does not impact any other sports. The plan was initially unveiled in January.