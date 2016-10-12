Bismarck slips past Jamestown in five games

Bismarck High School had been looking for a key win on the volleyball court this season.

The Demons got one on Tuesday at Jamestown High School.

All-conference outside hitter Cara Haussler hammered home 20 kills, and Jessie Oja turned up 48 assists, helping Bismarck pick up a 3-2 West Region victory over the Blue Jays.

"We've been talking about when we get into little slumps we all start to individualize, and coming together as a team was huge for us tonight," Bismarck coach Shari Hewson said. "Our girls played amazing tonight.

"They never gave up and they stuck together."

The Demons battled all the way back from a 2-1 match deficit after the Blue Jays picked up sets two and three 25-19 and 25-17. Jamestown's defense stood tall all match, as Hannah Schiele (39) and Megan Gaffaney (26) combined for 65 of Jamestown's 130 digs in the match.

But finding the big hit at critical times eluded the home team.

Jamestown fell 25-23 in the fourth and an attack attempt hit out of bounds by Jamestown sealed match point for the Demons in the fifth, 18-16. Courtney Peterson and Mackenzie Clark led Jamestown with 17 and 14 kills, respectively, but the Blue Jays hit below .200 in the match (.160).

"When we're under pressure we need to be able to make good plays offensively and make the right choices on where the ball is going to go," Jamestown coach Sara Hegerle said. "We get kind of nervous and then we hit balls out of bounds at key points.

"We're hoping that stuff doesn't happen at the end of the season."

Jamestown trailed by as many as eight points in the fourth, and a string of three service errors throughout the set seemed to derail Jamestown's chances of fully completing the comeback. Gaffaney dished out 41 assists for the Blue Jays and sprinkled in six kills—three of which came in a back-and-forth race to 15 at the end.

Jamestown senior outside hitter Haley Hillstrom went down early in the first set with an ankle injury, but senior Genna Bruns and junior Jordan Paulson helped pick up the slack with seven kills each.

"I don't think we served especially aggressive tonight, and I thought (Bismarck) passed well," Hegerle said. "Bismarck was in system a lot. Every chance they get they were going to hit a ball."

The match was the third time the Blue Jays and Demons have met up this season. Jamestown defeated Bismarck 3-1 earlier in the year, and the Jays just topped the Demons 2-1 during the Fargo Scheels Invite last Friday.

"People thought we were going to come in here and win in three, but they can produce good things like that," Hegerle said of Bismarck.

Bismarck was sitting fifth in the West Region (5-4) entering the night, while the third-place Blue Jays slipped to 7-3 in the conference.

"We needed this big win," Hewson said. "We've been so close with a lot of teams and we've just been cutting it short a little bit. So we needed this win to put us over."

Jamestown faces a tough test Thursday on the road at Bismarck Legacy. Legacy is currently on top of the West Region standings, undefeated at 9-0.

"You can't get mad at the kids because they battled," Hegerle said. "We have Legacy on Thursday, so we don't have time to pout."

Bismarck 3, Jamestown 2

Bismarck 25 19 17 25 18

Jamestown 22 25 25 23 16

Bismarck—Kills: Cara Haussler 20, Lexus Mosbrucker 12, Shanoah Williams 10, Lauryn Andre 7, Kiaya Schwab 6, Jessie Oja 3. Assists: Oja 48, Alie Glasser 2, Jenna Kivisto 1. Aces: Kivisto 2, Mosbrucker 1, Oja 1. Digs: Glasser 28, Haussler 20, Oja 16, Andre 13, Kivisto 13, Mosbrucker 5. Blocks: Mosbrucker 2, Oja 1, Williams 1, Andre 1.

Jamestown—Kills: Courtney Peterson 17, Mackenzie Clark 14, McKayla Kurtz 10, Genna Bruns 7, Jordan Paulson 7, Megan Gaffaney 6, Alyssa Ukestad 2. Assists: Gaffaney 41, Hannah Schiele 4. Aces: Peterson 1, Gaffaney 1, Schiele 1. Digs: Schiele 39, Gaffaney 26, Ukestad 23, Olivia Nihill 14, Emily Anderson 9, Bruns 7, Paulson 4, Clark 4, Kurtz 3, Haley Hillstrom 1. Blocks: Peterson 2, Bruns 1.5, Kurtz 1.5, Paulson 1.5, Gaffaney 1, Clark .5.

Records: Jamestown 19-11, 7-3 West Region; Bismarck 16-12, 5-4 West Region.