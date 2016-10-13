Ford tops cross country field in Fargo

Jamestown's Meghan Ford is all alone on the course as she runs to a first-place finish Wednesday during the Andrew Carlson meet at Iwen Park in Fargo. David Samson / Forum News Service

The Jamestown eighth-grader dusted the field by nearly a minute in the 4,000-meter girls cross country race held at Fargo's Iwen Park. Ford won in 15 minutes, 1.77 seconds, with Fargo Davies' Bridget Henne crossing second with a time of 15:51.06.

"Meghan did a great job," Jamestown coach Ken Gardner said. "We had talked a little bit before the meet that she had a good shot at coming home with the win.

"She went after it and came home with it pretty easily. It was good to see a dominating performance like that."

The Blue Jays' Jaymee George finished 10th, as both Jamestown's girls and boys teams finished fourth out of seven schools competing. Justus Naumann claimed 12th for the Blue Jay boys (14:20.76), while Dustin Wagner and Cole Burkle were in shouting distance back in 18th and 19th, respectively.

"We were glad to have two girls in the top 10 positions, and three boys in the top 20," Gardner said. "Both teams did well, which was good to see."

The Blue Jays have only the state meet remaining for which to prepare. Jamestown hosts the girls and boys state cross country meets on Oct. 22 at Parkhurst Recreation Area.

"Last week at the WDA 90 percent or more of our runners ran season-best times, which is a great place to be," Gardner said. "We have a great chance to get even faster over the next 10 days here going into state."

Fargo South Andrew Carlson Distance Challenge

Girls 4K results

Team

1. Fargo Davies 27; 2. Fargo North 64; 3. West Fargo Sheyenne 75; 4. Jamestown 101; 5. Shanley 150; 6. Valley City 336; 7. Fargo South 376.

Individual top 10

1. Meghan Ford, Jamestown, 15:01.77; 2. Bridget Henne, FD, 15:51.06; 3. Ryleigh Wacha, FD, 15:54.14; 4. Caleigh Anderson, WFS, 15:57.21; 5. Payton Lane, FD, 16:00.78; 6. Cory Duffield, FD, 16:02.75; 7. Lucy Glessner, WFS, 16:05.16; 8. Ellie Hammes, FN, 16:06.80; 9. Isabelle Puhl, FN, 16:09.08; 10. Jaymee George, Jamestown, 16:20.04.

More Jamestown results

25. Teralyn Coombs, 16:54.76; 27. Amanda Sargeant, 17:07.53; 38. Peyton Rudnick, 17:38.65; 48. Alyssa Allen, 18:00.56; 53. Rachel Morin, 18:08.27; 56. Maya Moltzen, 18:10.30; 65. Emily Sargeant, 18:25.58; 66. Sydney Zalumskis, 18:26.20; 80. Eliza Herrick, 18:58.33; 86. Sadie Meissner, 19:16.99; 97. Kristen Gee, 19:52.13; 117. Erin Gee, 20:54.46; 126. Phoebe Olson, 21:48.45.

Boys 4K results

Team

1. Fargo Davies 25; 2. West Fargo Sheyenne 56; 3. Fargo South 115; 4. Jamestown 116; 5. Shanley 116: 6. Fargo North 178; 7. Valley City 427.

Individual top 10

1. Hunter Lucas, FD, 13:00.40; 2. Andrew Lundstrom, FD, 13:16.43; 3. Munir Isaha, FS, 13:21.84; 4. Muqsin Hussein, FS, 13:31.22; 5. Hunter Barth, FD, 13:45.60; 6. Leo Smith, WFS, 13:49.33; 7. Alex Skaare, FD, 13:50.00; 8. Jakob Sailer, WFS, 14:06.62; 9. Luke Wasem, WFS, 14:14.32; 10. Jack Boub, FD, 14:16.91.

Jamestown results

12. Justus Naumann, 14:20.76; 18. Dustin Wagner, 14:32.28; 19. Cole Burkle, 14:33.08; 23. Chandler Rott, 14:52.05; 44. Jared Andersen, 15:29.32; 48. Thomas Schmiedeberg, 15:30.89; 49. Hunter Mitchell, 15:42.51; 53. Jonah Johnson, 15:49.80; 55. Kaden Murray, 15:56.44; 62. Jacob Wolfe, 16:02.35; 64. Ben Anteau, 16:04.75; 71. Zeb Willer, 16:14.22; 86. Ben Pfeiffer, 16:39.00; 103. Bryan Mitchell, 17:08.53; 114. Daniel Ulrich, 17:44.01; Jackson Naumann, 17:58.22; 130. Jarron Waldie, 18:16.15; 131. David Pethel, 18:17.72; 141. Dylan Pethel, 18:51.27; 152. Zack Houge, 20:50.28; 154. Ryder Koch, 20:52.21.