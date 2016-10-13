Jays upbeat heading to Mandan

Jared Harr is the leading rusher for the Blue Jays this season. Jamestown plays at Mandan tonight in the its final road game of the season. John M. Steiner / The Sun

In the midst of a tough season, it'd be understandable if doubt and negativity crept into the locker room of the Jamestown High School football team.

Wednesday at practice, as the music blared in the background, spirits remained high.

With their final road game of the season looming, the Blue Jays were looking forward to playing Mandan.

"We're excited for the game," said junior running back and defensive back Jared Harr. "We've been trying our best this season, trying to learn and improve. We want to be winning, but as long as we go out there and push ourselves and leave it all out there, we can feel good about that."

Harr has certainly done that.

Finding running room against big and bruising defensive lines in the West Region is a tough task most weeks, but Harr said they keep fighting.

"It's tiring. It's pretty physical, but you only get one chance at everything in life, so you just gotta push yourself and that's what we try to do as a team," he said. "We haven't quit. We're trying hard and we're not going to stop."

Bill Nelson has never questioned his team's grit, but is hoping tonight against the 1-6 Braves they can play cleaner.

"It's tough when you lose to break out of it. You have to learn how to get over that adversity because when things start snowballing against the types of teams we play it's really hard to stop," Nelson said. "We have to eliminate some of the mental mistakes that have held us back. If we can do that, and do it for four quarters, we'll have a really good shot."

The Blue Jays (1-6) will be close to full strength health-wise tonight. Sophomore Mason Walters likely will get the start at quarterback again as senior Brian Opsahl's shoulder allows him to play defense, possibly some wide receiver, but probably not throw.

Nelson and his staff will tinker in a few other areas as well, including with Harr, who will see time at linebacker with junior John Horgan getting more time at safety.

"Linebacker fits his mentality," Nelson said of Harr. "He wants to hit people."

Tonight, that likely means several encounters with Mandan running back Dale Spilman, who ran for over 200 yards last Friday in the Braves' 41-40 upset win over Bismarck Legacy in overtime. Mandan also had success through the air with quarterback Kaden Krause throwing for more than 300 yards, most of them going to Trae Steckler.

"They got some positive momentum and it's amazing what happens when you do that," Nelson said. "They got a stop and then got a score. Then they got a turnover and a score ... they got another stop and another score and it was a tie ballgame. You start feeling good about yourself and you ride the wave."

It's a familiar theme Harr and his teammates have been hearing all season from their head coach.

"Get momentum on our side and go fight for four quarters," he said. "If we can go out there and make some exciting plays, anything can happen. We're ready for sure."