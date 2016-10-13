LONG TIME COMING: State tournament-bound Blue Jays have arrived

Jamestown High School has been guided to this week's state boys soccer tournament by its nine seniors. Back row, l-r, are seniors Alex Bennett, Colton Altringer, Jackson Saxberg, Braden Sherfy, Cohl Hatch and Levi Donegan-Wahl. They're holding senior goalkeeper Adam Reiten, and senior center back Justin Briss is in the foreground. Not pictured: Beau Waldock. John M. Steiner / The Sun

There was a time when Jamestown High School boys soccer was little more than a win on somebody else's schedule.

Senior Braden Sherfy said the experience could sometimes border on embarrassing. The all-state midfielder has been a regular in the Blue Jays' lineup since his freshman season.

"We used to step on the field just hoping we wouldn't get beat too terribly bad," Sherfy said. "Now we're actually going to state, and it's kind of crazy to think about how far we've come."

Sherfy and eight other seniors have led Jamestown to its finest season to date, which has culminated in the school's first state tournament appearance in eight years.

The Blue Jays face Fargo South in this afternoon's quarterfinals at Fargo Shanley's Sid Cichy Stadium. Jamestown has never placed in the school's three previous appearances at state, but that could change this weekend.

A confident flock of Blue Jays plan to storm Fargo after playing to eight victories and the school's highest West Region finish—second.

"We're definitely looking to put something on the record books and make a name for our team," Sherfy said. "Since Jamestown in past years has been somewhat looked down on, we want to change that now."

Jamestown's strong defensive backbone, led by senior center backs Jackson Saxberg and Justin Briss, senior fullbacks Colton Altringer and Cohl Hatch, and senior goalkeeper Adam Reiten, has been a large part of the team's success.

The Jays have allowed just 18 goals in 16 matches (1.13 gpm), while Reiten and the defense have teamed up to record six clean sheets.

"I think it's just really the team," explained Hatch of Jamestown's success. "We're really good friends, and that just helps us work together and communicate really well."

Jamestown has tallied 24 goals on the year, led by Sherfy's seven. Senior forward Levi Donegan-Wahl has found the back of the net three times, and he also remembers the days of being somewhat of a punching bag out on the pitch.

Jamestown won just a single match in 2008 (1-18-2), the last time the team qualified for the state tournament. Other state appearances occurred in 2007 and 1999.

"We've come very far, to the point where I was scared to step on the field, to now where I'm comfortable and eager to get in there," Donegan-Wahl said. "We've been playing together since we were 9 and 10 years old, and that's obviously helped us.

"We have a tremendous amount of confidence this year, and if we can stay focused and play our soccer, we can beat anyone."

The program, led by its current group, was already starting to turn a few forgettable years around when coach Mark Sherfy took over in 2014. The Blue Jays won five matches that season, and followed with six wins last fall.

Mark is the father of Braden and former Blue Jay all-state midfielder Jacob Sherfy, who graduated two years ago.

"Every year I feel like we've gotten stronger as a team, and honestly that started before I came into this position," coach Sherfy said. "The guys have come together as a unit and have gotten more and more comfortable the past few years."

Jamestown has also evolved into more of a soccer community over that time, and the team's current success is probably no coincidence.

"We've seen just a tremendous improvement in the facilities at Jamestown High School. We've got the best on-campus, natural turf soccer complex in the state, and having a state tournament-caliber team playing on it is great for the sport in this community," Sherfy said. "Hopefully a lot of kids are taking notice and are wanting to be a part of it."

The world's most famous game has also witnessed an uptick in the level of play and interest outside of the high school.

"There's great things going on at the University of Jamestown, both on the men's and women's side, the addition of (the Two Rivers Activities Center) to this community—an indoor turf facility, where there can be training and soccer competition year-round in Jamestown—that's huge," Sherfy said. "I see nothing but upside for the sport in this community."

Success this weekend won't be measured solely on wins and losses. Fargo South defeated Jamestown 3-0 in the Blue Jays' first match of the season.

"Success to us will be playing up to our potential," Sherfy said. "There's no telling what outcome that leads to. But are we in the running to be playing on Saturday afternoon? Absolutely."

Jamestown's last state tournament started with a 9-0 blowout-loss to the Bruins in the opening round. Nobody is expecting a similar outcome today from one of the state's most improved programs.

"This year has been the year Jamestown's been waiting for in terms of soccer," Donegan-Wahl said. "It's been a long time coming."

State Boys Soccer Tournament

Oct. 13-15

At Sid Cichy Stadium, Fargo Shanley

Today's quarterfinal matches

Match 1: East No. 1 Fargo Shanley (17-0-2) vs. West No. 4 Minot (7-9-2), noon

Match 2: West No. 2 Jamestown (8-5-3) vs. East No. 3 Fargo South (8-5-4), 2:15

Match 3: West No. 1 Century (12-1-2) vs. East No. 4 Grand Forks Red River (11-5-2), 4:30

Match 4: East No. 2 West Fargo (14-3-1) vs. West No. 3 Bismarck (8-4-5), 6:45