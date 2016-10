Mandan nips Jamestown in football

Jamestown’s offense came alive, but Mandan was able to match it and a little more.

After the Blue Jays got within 28-24 with 4 minutes to play on a Mason Walters 1-yard quarterback sneak, the Braves were able to run out the clock for a 28-24 win at Faris Field on Thursday night.

Jamestown appeared to have earned one more chance with the ball in the final minute, but Mandan benefitted from a Blue Jay penalty to effectively end it. Mandan 28, Jamestown 24 First quarter JHS: Jared Harr 27 yard run (Paul Faber kick), 3:35. MHS: Trae Steckler 50 pass from Kalen Krause (Sam Bussman kick), 1:52. Second quarter JHS: Jared Kallenbach 4 pass from Mason Walters (Paul Faber kick), 7:49. MHS: Jaden Andresen 56 pass from Krause (Bussman), 3:06. Third quarter MHS: Spilman 22 run (Bussman kick), 5:06. JHS: Paul Faber 21 field goal, :10. Fourth quarter MHS: Krause 1 run (Ian Dahners kick), 8:07. JHS: Walters 1 run (Faber kick), 3:57. Jamestown Rushing: Jared Harr 22-135, Zach Petrek 4-16, Mason Walters 1-1, Brian Opsahl 1-(-2). Passing: Walters 8-20 127 yards, 1 TD. Receiving: Ethan Haut 3-42, Aaron Bredeson 2-67, John Horgan 1-12, Jared Kallenbach 1-4, Harr 1-2. Mandan Rushing: Dale Spilman 24-131, Kaden Krause 6-5, Alex Horner 1-2, Skyler Bossert 1-6, Kendall Dietz 1-6, Quinn Halstengard 1-2. Passing: Krause 14-24 259 yards, 2 TD, 2 INT. Receiving: Trae Steckler 7-96, Jaden Andresen 5-130, Dylan Wallace 1-22, Griffen Fettig 1-11.

Dave Selvig Selvig has been a sports writer at The Sun since 1999 and sports editor since 2009. DSelvig@jamestownsun.com (701) 952-8460