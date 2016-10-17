Blue Jays beat state power Minot

"Minot's been a premier team the last many years, but their numbers have dropped a little bit," said JHS coach Ben Smith. "We needed to make sure we filled the lineup as best we could.

"The girls swam great today in our last home meet of the season. They really stepped forward individually and within the relays."

The Blue Jays' strength in numbers was key. They were able to have four teams score in every relay and four individuals earned points in every open event.

"It was really good to see some girls step up and score points for the team," Smith said. "It wasn't just a select few, it was a lot of girls that were able to contribute."

Taylor Bradley turned in a typically dominant performance with wins in the 200 individual medley (2:22.67) and 100 breaststroke (1:10.55). She also teamed with Noelle Thompson, LaMae Turk and Maddy Mandan to win the 200 medley relay in a time of 1:58.46.

The Blue Jays' other win came from Maddy Mandan in the 50 free in 26.51 seconds.

Also significant was three new girls earning trips to the state tournament, including senior LeMae Turk in the 100 butterfly in a third-place time of 1:09.40.

"That was awesome to see LeMae qualify," Smith said. "We were very excited about that."

Courtnay Kiecker earned her second straight trip to state in the 50 free (27.66). Also hitting the mark for the first time was Kenzie Carlson in the 50 free (27.40). It's the first time qualifying for Carlson, who is a freshman.

The three new qualifiers give the Blue Jays 10 team members that have clinched trips to state, which will be held Nov. 11-12 in Bismarck.

"We still have four weeks left in our season, three weeks in our regular season, so hopefully we'll see more girls punching their tickets in the next couple of meets," Smith said.

Morgan Mewes, already qualified in diving, posting an 11-dive total of 339.10 points to place second behind Addisyn Widdel of Minot.

Jenny Allmer, also already set for state, turned in runner-up swims in the 200 (2:09.80) and 500 (5:52.65) freestyles.

Kennedy Koch (50 free) and Noelle Thompson (100 backstroke) contributed third-place finishes in a strong day for the Jays.

"I'm really proud of the girls for the way they competed," Smith said. "There were a lot of good things going on for our team."

The Blue Jays are back in action on Tuesday with a dual at Fargo Davies.

Jamestown Invite

1, Jamestown 790; 2, Minot 739; 3, Bismarck 465.

Individual results

(Top 3 and JHS results)

200 medley relay: 1, JHS (Noelle Thompson, Taylor Bradley, LaMae Turk), 1:58.46; 2, Minot, 2:03.49; 3, BHS 2:10.56.

200 free: 1, Rylie Webb, Minot, 2:04.13; 2, Jenny Allmer, JHS, 2:09.80; 3, Tatiana Rozo-Walker, 2:10.47; 10T, Jessica Ibes, 2:37.77; 10T, Noelle Thompson, 2;27.27; 15, Keelie Renwick, 2:51.13.

200 individual medley: 1, Taylor Bradley, JHS, 2:22.67; 2, Carlie Rudser, Minot, 2:29.49; 3, Brooklyn Filler, Minot, 2:28.72; 5, Catherine Deaver, JHS, 2:42.73; 8, Tyler Alonge, JHS, 2:47.98; 9, Jazlyn Wick, JHS, 3:15.16.

50 freestyle: 1, Maddy Mandan, JHS, 26.51; 2, Ellie Eggl, 27.07; 3, Kennedy Koch, JHS, 27.31; 4, Courtnay Kiecker, 27.66; 5, Kenzie Carlson, JHS, 27.68; 7, Sydney Soulis, JHS, 28.57.

Diving: 1, Addisyn Widdel, Minot, 380.60; 2, Morgan Mewes, JHS, 339.10; 3, Nadia Netolicky, JHS, 304.55; 7, Catlyn Raap, JHS, 271.30; 11, Haley Nelson, JHS, 106.85.

100 butterfly: 1, Hannah Zaderaka, Minot, 1:06.69; 2, Eggl, 1:08.09; 3, Turk, 1:09.40; 4, Calli Lynch, JHS, 1:15.95; 5, Jessica Ibes, 1:16.56; 7, Delanie Finck, JHS, 1:23.39.

100 freestyle: 1, Rylie Webb, Minot, 57.45; 2, Maddy Mandan, JHS, 57.79; 3, Shayla Heger, BHS, 1:00.16; 4, Kennedy Koch, JHS, 1:02.99; 7, Soulis, 1:07.36; 8, Molly Fritz, JHS, 1:08.72.

500 freestyle: 1, Zaderaka, 5:42.22; 2, Allmer, 5:52.65; 3, Alexandria Elliot, Minot, 5:56; 5, Emily Bradley, 6:05.41; 10, Tyler Alonge, 6:45.36; 12, Josie Brown, JHS, 7:29.33.

200 free relay: 1, Minot (Filler, Rudser, Webb, Zaderaka), 1:47.01; 2, JHS (Kiecker, Bradley, Mandan, Allmer), 1:47.37; 3, BHS, 1:51.25; 4, JHS B (Carlson, Turk, Koch, Soulis), 1:53.86.

100 backstroke: 1, Emma Hepper, BHS, 1:02.34; 2, Iris Jessen, Minot, 1:07.49; 3, N.Thompson, 1:10.00; 5, Turk, 1:11.47; 7, Kiecker, 1:14.98; 10, Carlson, 1:16.06.

100 breaststroke: 1, Taylor Bradley, 1:10.55; 2, Rudser, 1;16.81; 3, Hepper, 1:19.46; 4, E.Bradley, 1:19.92; 7, Lynch 1:25.01; 10, Deaver, 1:27.17.

400 free relay: 1, Minot (Walker-Rozo, Webb, Jessen, Zaderaka), 3:59.74; 2, BHS, 4:07.78; 3, JHS (Kiecker, Carlson, Allmer, E.Bradley), 4:19.72; 5, JHS B (Thompson, Koch, Ibes, Lynch).