Bradley, Mandan earn two wins each

"We had some pretty good performances," said JHS coach Ben Smith. "We had personal-bests across the board in all the events."

Bradley touched first in the 100 butterfly (1:04.91) and 100 breastroke (1:10.29), while Mandan earned wins in the 50 freestyle (26.62) and 100 free (57.37).

Smith said the relays were sharp. Noelle Thompson, Bradley, Mandan and Jenny Allmer combined to win the 200 medley in 1:57.73. In the 200 free, Mandan, Bradley, Courtnay Kiecker and Allmer took top honors in 1:47.29.

"Our relay performance was pretty good and that's always a positive," Smith said.

Seventh-grader Delanie Finck turned in a huge PR in the 500 freestyle, shaving over 30 seconds off her previous best for a 6:33.12.

Also, Emily Bradley just missed qualifying in the 100 breastroke. Her time of 1:18.36 was two-tenths of a second short and good for second place.

Allmer earned a runner-up finish in the 500 free in 5:54.52.

Full results were not available at press time.

"There were a lot of positives," Smith said. "The rest of the week we'll be able to get in some good practices before our last regular season meet against Dickinson."

The finale is set for Oct. 28 in the Midgets' pool.