It was at this tournament last season where a streak of three consecutive appearances at the Class A state volleyball tournament was snapped.

"Our kids are anxious to get back out on the court," Jamestown coach Sara Hegerle said. "They've been thinking about this week for a whole year. They just want to get there, play some volleyball and have fun."

Jamestown brought back 12 returning players, and even with a season-ending knee injury to senior outside hitter Bailey Lamp, the Blue Jays have trended upward since Day 1. The team finished third in the conference standings at 14-4, putting together a five-match winning streak down the stretch.

The team lost just a single conference road match, a 3-0 setback to richly talented Bismarck Century (35-2, 18-0 WR) to end the regular season.

"We're in a better position this year, and we've matured a lot throughout the season," said Hegerle, who has guided Jamestown to an overall record of 25-12. "They've played consistent and there hasn't been any huge emotional roller coasters.

"That's because they're more confident in their roles and positions, and they just go play," the coach added. "We feel good about where we are mentally, emotionally and physically, and you need all three of those things to be successful."

Jamestown's hallmark for seasons has been superlative defense and back-row play. But much needed fluidity to the offense has taken shape over the course of the fall.

Sophomore middle hitter Courtney Peterson has impressed, topping 300 kills on nearly .300-percent hitting, while all-conference junior setter Megan Gaffaney has been solid as a rock. She leads the team with 776 assists, 51 aces and 38 total blocks.

Senior Mackenzie Clark (221 kills) and junior McKayla Kurtz (188) have spurred the attack from the outside. Junior Hannah Schiele leads a solid core of back-row players with 611 digs.

"We've done a good job of controlling the game offensively and not making as many errors at terrible times," Hegerle said. "Our hitters have found confidence in their swing. But you can't have the end result without the work that goes ahead of it, and that's a credit to good passing and having a great setter.

"They all complement each other well."

Jamestown has a reasonable route to Saturday's title match, which would ensure a trip back to state. The second-seeded Bismarck Legacy Sabers (30-8) are also in Jamestown's bracket and will face Dickinson (15-24) this evening.

The Blue Jays lost early at home to Legacy 3-2, but defeated the Sabers 3-1 on their home floor Oct. 13. Jamestown dispatched Mandan 3-0 on Oct. 25, but it won't be looking past the Braves.

"Our goal first off is to beat Mandan, and if we meet that goal our plan is to get to state in the second day," Hegerle said. "You have to be confident and believe you deserve to be there.

"They've put the work in, and I think they deserve it."

Blue Jays season statistics

Hannah Schiele, jr., DS: 28 aces, 3 kills, 31 assists, 611 digs.

Alyssa Ukestad, jr., DS: 45 aces, 41 kills, 3 assists, 349 digs.

McKayla Kurtz, jr., OH: 1 ace, 188 kills, 17 blocks, 79 digs.

Olivia Nihill, jr., DS: 35 aces, 4 kills, 300 digs.

Kameron Selvig, fr., S: 1 ace, 4 assists, 1 dig.

Mackenzie Clark, sr., OH: 221 kills, 4.5 blocks, 59 digs.

Bailey Lamp, sr., OH: 11 aces, 36 kills, 3 blocks, 6 assists, 16 digs.

Emily Andersen, sr., DS: 47 aces, 4 kills, 4 assists, 262 digs.

Megan Gaffaney, jr., S: 51 aces, 137 kills, 38 blocks, 776 assist, 309 digs.

Megan Larson, sr., OH: 2 aces, 5 kills, 3 blocks, 6 digs.

Courtney Peterson, so., MH: 1 ace, 307 kills, 26.5 blocks, 35 digs.

Genna Bruns, sr., OH: 17 aces, 99 kills, 8.5 blocks, 71 digs.

Haley Hillstrom, sr., OH: 65 kills, 14.5 blocks, 40 digs.

Jordan Paulson, jr., OH: 2 aces, 39 kills, 5 blocks, 28 digs.

West Region Tournament

At Minot

Today

Quarterfinals

No. 8 Bismarck St. Mary's (13-26) vs. No. 1 Bismarck Century (35-2), 1 p.m.

No. 5 Minot (18-20) vs. No. 4 Bismarck (22-14), 3 p.m.

No. 7 Dickinson (15-24) vs. No. 2 Bismarck Legacy (30-8), 5 p.m.

No. 6 Mandan (16-21) vs. No. 3 Jamestown (25-12), 7 p.m.