Blue Jays look for strong finish

"Our kids are good swimmers and divers and really good students. A lot of our girls are in band, choir, LifeSmarts and many other sports," said head coach Ben Smith. "We share our talents in other areas of our school."

Swimming and diving is the focus today and Saturday at the Bismarck Aquatic Center where the Blue Jays could contend for a top-eight finish.

"It's never easy to predict how things will play out. Our concern is being prepared to do the best we can in our events," Smith said. "Our focus is getting individuals into the finals—the top 16—and on setting up our relays to do well on Saturday."

Seniors Jenny Allmer (200 freestyle, 500 freestyle), Maddy Mandan (50 free, 100 free), Morgan Mewes (diving) and LaMae Turk (100 butterfly) will be competing in their final high school meet. Smith has a deep bond with the senior class, who began their careers as seventh-graders in Smith's first season as head coach. The team's other seniors were Molly Fritz, Madisen Prasek, Ligia Schulz and Cassandra Van Epps.

"They're the largest senior class I've had. Normally girls kinda filter out, but it's been great to have so many girls around swimming and diving for so many years," Smith said. "They're really good at encouraging the younger girls and setting a positive example."

Also qualified this weekend is junior Courtnay Kiecker (50 free), sophomores Taylor Bradley (100 breaststroke, 100 butterfly), Kennedy Koch (50 free) and Nadia Netolicky (diving), freshmen Emily Bradley (200 individual medley, 500 free) and Kenzie Carlson (50 free) along with eighth-grade diver Catlyn Raap.

On paper, Taylor Bradley looks like a good bet to make the 'A' finals in her two events. She's seeded fourth in the state in both the 100 fly (1:03.58) and 100 breaststroke (1:08.59).

Mandan is seeded eighth in the 100 free (1:08.59) and just outside the top 10 in the 50.

The relays are generally a good predictor of how the overall team standings will shake out. Only the top eight teams make the finals and the Blue Jays are in contention to advance in all three. Their best seed is fifth in the 200 medley.

Bismarck Century is the overwhelming favorite to repeat as state champs, but the Blue Jays have plenty of goals to shoot for.

"We've had a really solid season. We're really excited to see how we do this weekend," Smith said. "The girls are excited and looking forward to finishing off a pretty successful season."