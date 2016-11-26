Sports Shorts for Nov. 26, 2016
Ukestad picked for weekly award
Alyssa Ukestad, a junior on the Jamestown High School volleyball team, has been named as the Jamestown Optimist Club's athlete of the week.
Ukestad totaled 50 digs, two kills and two aces in three matches, helping the Blue Jays place seventh at the state tournament at the Fargodome Nov. 17-19.
Jimmies host Dakota Wesleyan Saturday
The University of Jamestown men's basketball team faces a ranked team tonight at the Civic Center.
The Jimmies (2-5) host No. 25 Dakota Wesleyan at 7 p.m. The Jimmies are 2-5 overall while the Tigers are 7-1.