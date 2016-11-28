Blue Jays roll big over Hazen-Beulah

The Blue Jays have scored 15 goals in two impressive wins to start the boys hockey season. Saturday's win opened West Region play for Jamestown.

"Braden has one speed and that's fast," Jamestown coach Matt Stockert said. "He goes hard and if we can get our whole team to play as hard and as fast as he does, I think the sky's the limit for the Blue Jays this season."

Sherfy gave Jamestown (2-0) essentially all it would need with a power-play goal just three minutes into the contest. But the Blue Jays went on to send eight more pucks past North Stars goalie Evan Eliason, as the visitors outshot the home team 74-8 over three periods.

Eliason made 23 saves in the first period, 25 in the second and 17 more in the third. The North Stars (0-2) opened their season with a 12-0 loss to Mandan on Tuesday.

"Hazen is young and a little inexperienced. They're missing a few players that decided to do other things, so they're down a little bit this year," Stockert said. "But that doesn't mean they don't take the game serious. They go out there and work hard, and as time goes on they could have a lot of W's by the end of season."

Senior forwards Cole Burkle and Hunter Beckman each produced two goals for the Blue Jays. Burkle also added an assist for a three-point day.

Junior forward Devin Hofmann scored and assisted, while junior defenseman Connor Fuchs tallied for a second consecutive game and junior defenseman Colton Altringer earned an assist.

Burkle and Beckman each scored power-play goals giving Jamestown five scores on special teams. Sherfy currently leads the Blue Jays with four goals through two games, while Hofmann and Fuchs are tied with a team-leading six points having each produced a pair of goals and four assists.

Jamestown began the season defeating Grafton-Park River 6-2 at Wilson Arena on Tuesday.

"We ran basically 19 kids out the door and had a lot of different looks with a lot of different kids," Stockert said. "There were a lot of good things as far as getting on pucks and being there for support. They got after it and did what we needed to do to put pucks on net."

Jamestown junior goalie Matthew Schneider and senior goalie Donovan Ask each saw minutes on Saturday. Both recorded four saves as Schneider started and Ask finished.

The Blue Jays will look to collect another three West Region points Friday on the road against Bottineau-Rugby.

"We took care of today and now we'll go back to work on Monday and get ready for Bottineau," Stockert said.

Jamestown 9, Hazen-Beulah 0

Jamestown 3 4 2 -- 9

Hazen-Beulah 0 0 0 -- 0

SCORING

FIRST PERIOD: 1, J, Braden Sherfy (unassisted), 3:14 PP; 2, J, Cole Burkle (Devin Hofmann), 11:16 PP; 3, J, Sherfy (unassisted), 16:14 SH.

SECOND PERIOD: 4, J, Hunter Beckman (Sherfy), 1:30; 5, J, Sherfy (unassisted), 4:18 SH; 6, J, Hofmann (Burkle, Colton Altringer), 13:41; 7, J, Connor Fuchs (unassisted), 16:16.

THIRD PERIOD: 8, J, Beckman (unassisted), 4:45 PP; 9, J, Burkle (Hofmann), 7:12.

GOALIE SAVES: J, Matthew Schneider 3-1-X--4, Donovan Ask X-3-1--4; H-B, Evan Eliason 23-25-17--65.

PENALTIES: J, 4 for 8 minutes; H-B, 6 for 12 minutes.

RECORDS: Jamestown 2-0, 1-0 West Region; Hazen-Beulah 0-2, 0-2 West Region.