Strong Core

Longtime head coach Dave Tews is currently away from the program for a medical leave of absence, but there is good news on the horizon.

"We're hoping around Christmas he'll get back in there," said Bitz, who has been busy with a bumper crop of gymnasts. "We have a lot of numbers, probably more so at the JV level, but it's great to see a lot of kids involved."

Former Blue Jay gymnast Ashley Kronebusch has joined the program as an assistant coach. Middle school coaches Kerrie Soulis and Bre Carlson help make it a team effort.

"We're all in there practicing at the same time anyway so we all work together," Bitz said.

The Blue Jays return a solid core from last year's team that had another strong showing at the state meet, ending with a fifth-place finish. Six state qualifiers return, although depth at the varsity level is unsettled.

"We'll probably need every kid to hit their routine (today) because we don't have a lot of depth," Bitz said. "You worry about injuries too, but hopefully we're able to stay as healthy as we can."

Maggie Ridley and Madison Mandan are returning state-qualifiers and Jenny Allmer gives the team three established seniors.

Juniors Hannah Schiele and Alexis Triebenbach will be counted on again. Sophomores Peyton Rudnick and Catlyn Raap, in her first season with the team, also have potential.

Rachel Schiele, who showed lots of promise as a seventh-grader, leads a promising group of middle-schoolers, including Sophia McClean, Makenna O'Neal, Haley Nelson and Kaelyn Nygaard.

"We have some quality kids at the varsity level and some of the club kids, seventh- and eighth-graders, get shoved to varsity because of their skill level," Bitz said.

The Jays' strengths appear to be on beam and floor, although they've made good progress on vault and bars during summer workouts.

Perennial power Dickinson is the favorite again in the state, but Bitz expects the Blue Jays to be in the mix.

"I think the girls would like to be in the top four," she said. "Minot and Bismarck are usually strong contenders. It will be fun to see how it plays out over the next few months."