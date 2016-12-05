Jamestown girls basketball game Tuesday postponed
Jamestown High School's girls' basketball team had its season opener postponed for the second time on Monday night.
The Blue Jays were scheduled to play at Mandan on Tuesday, but the game has been postponed after Mandan canceled school due to the winter storm.
Bad weather also postponed the Jays' game against Bismarck Legacy last Friday. That game was moved to Dec. 22. No makeup date for the Mandan game has been set.
The Blue Jay boys are scheduled to play at Mandan on Thursday night.
The JHS girls will attempt to start its season on Tuesday, Dec. 13 at Bismarck High.