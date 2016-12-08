Blue Jays hope to open tonight

"With our lack of extensive varsity experience I think it was good to get a few more practices in to work out some kinks," Anderson said. "But I think at this point it's time to play a game. So hopefully it works out weather-wise to allow that to happen."

Tonight's starting lineup features four seniors—Jacob Ament, Ethan Haut, Adam Reiten and Beau Waldock—along with sophomore guard Dawson Douty.

Junior John Horgan figures prominently into the mix. As do freshman Boden Skunberg, juniors Aaron Bredeson and Bryan Mosolf along with sophomore Mason Walters.

"Right now we have a lot of guys buying into what we want to do," Anderson said. "I think we've got a tremendous amount of competition in practice and they're pushing each other pretty hard to see who's going to get those minutes."

It's a tough opener for the Jays, who are essentially breaking in a brand new team.

Mandan returns a talented core led by junior Trae Steckler, who Anderson called "one of the best big men in the state."

The Braves have several other returners and one notable addition in sophomore guard Trey Wiest, who would have been Jamestown's starting point guard had his family not moved to Mandan over the summer.

"We know they got a shooter," Anderson said, referring to Wiest. "They return quite a few guys ... Mandan is always a tough place to play."

Tonight's tilt marks the first of a long stretch on the road to open the season. The Blue Jays' home opener isn't until Dec. 31.

"We'll be battle-tested by the time we have that first home game," Anderson said. "Over the next two weeks we have about as many games as practices.

"We're excited. It's time to get out there and see where we're at."