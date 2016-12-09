BATTLE OF UNBEATENS: Bismarck tops Blue Jays 3-0

Bismarck has now scored 49 goals, while allowing just five, in five victories to start the year.

"I'm not much of a points scorer," said Lenertz on scoring his second career goal. "Last year in the championship game of the WDA I scored my first goal, so I'm not asked to do it much."

Lenertz's shot through traffic from near the blue line and to the left of Jamestown goalie Matthew Schneider found the back of the net just over five minutes into the second period. The goal gave the Demons a 1-0 lead after playing to a scoreless draw in the first.

Bismarck turned up the forecheck in the second 17 minutes, pinning Jamestown in its own zone to finally break through. The Demons outshot the Blue Jays 23-2 in the second and 52-15 in the game.

"If there is one thing we've got in that room right now, it's a good, honest bunch of hard workers," Jamestown coach Matt Stockert said. "I think overall when you look back, it was kind of the second period that took the wind out of our sails a little bit. But Bismarck has another real good hockey team over there, and they've got some really good skill players."

Bismarck added a pair of power play goals in the third period, one by senior forward T.J. Irey and the other by freshman forward Connor Martire. Jamestown went 0-for-4 on the power play in the game.

Bismarck's two-time all-state senior center Eric Pladsen posted a pair of assists, upping his state lead in points scored to 18 (14 goals).

"Jamestown did a great job and battled hard," Bismarck coach Mike Peluso said. "They kept us to the outsides and we've got to do a better job of getting into what I call the dirty area of the rink.

"It was a good game for us. We've got to learn from that, and again I've got to give a lot of credit to Jamestown."

Schneider was a magician between the pipes for the most part for Jamestown, recording 49 saves.

"He played great, and that's what we expect out of Matt every single night," Stockert said. "I think overall he stood tall and made saves when he had to. We just need to clean some things up defensively."

Bismack senior goalie Zach Kessler posted 15 saves and his first shutout of the year after missing all of his junior season to injury.

Bismarck, predicted to be the team to beat in the West Region after winning 23 games last year, improved to 5-0 overall and 3-0 in the West. The Demons have now posted seven consecutive victories over Jamestown dating back to 2013.

"Their goalie played well and we had a few chances where we should have buried and we didn't, but that's hockey," said Peluso, who guided Bismarck to a state championship in 2014. "Zach's a good goalie and we're trying to do the best we can out in front of him."

The Blue Jays (3-1 overall, 2-1 West) host Williston at 3:30 p.m. on Saturday. The Coyotes (2-1, 0-1 West) play at Mandan (2-2, 2-1 West) today.

"These are the teams we want to be playing and competing with, and I think if we can continue to have that mentality that we're just as good as these guys it goes a long ways," Stockert said. "The effort was A-plus tonight, and we just need to continue to work on things to get better for February."

Bismarck 3, Jamestown 0

Bismarck 0 1 2 -- 3

Jamestown 0 0 0 -- 0

SCORING

FIRST PERIOD: No scoring.

SECOND PERIOD: 1, B, Drew Lenertz (Jakob Parisien, Grayden Stone), 5:04.

THIRD PERIOD: 2, B, T.J. Irey (Eric Pladsen), 2:43 PP; 3, B, Connor Martire (Lucas Butts, Pladsen), 5:05 PP.

GOALIE SAVES: B, Zach Kessler 6-2-7--15; J, Matthew Schneider 11-22-16--49

PENALTIES: B, 4 for 8 minutes; J, 4 for 8 minutes.

RECORDS: Bismarck 5-0, 3-0 West Region; Jamestown 3-1, 2-1 West Region.