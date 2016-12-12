JHS gymnasts make big jump

“You hope to see improvement from one meet to the next and the girls definitely did that,” said coach Andrea Bitz. “Some kids added some new skills, some were successful, some were not, but everybody stayed healthy so it was a good day.”

Senior Maggie Ridley made her season debut as the Blue Jays had five of the top 10 all around scores led by Rachel Schiele’s 34.575, good for fifth overall.

“Adding Maggie in helped. Everybody seemed to chip in for the team and that’s always a positive,” Bitz said.

Hannah Schiele (34.475), Alexis Triebenbach (33.925), Madison Mandan (33.9), Ridley (33.625) and Haley Nelson (33.55) rounded out places 6-10.

“Hopefully we can continue to maintain that level of consistency in the weeks to come and even improve on it,” Bitz said. “We had a few falls on beam and bars and the girls still scored well, so we can do even better.”

Mandan had the top finish and the best score with a second-place mark of 9.25 on floor.

“Madison always excels on floor. The judges like to see her floor routine because she definitely shows she enjoys doing it,” Bitz said.

Nelson was right behind in third on floor (9.225). She also led on bars (8.275), placing fifth. Rachel Schiele’s 8.775 on beam ranked her third.

Up next for the Blue Jays is their first home action of the season, hosting Aberdeen on Tuesday at 5 p.m.

At Dickinson High GymTeam results1, Dickinson High, 142.825. 2, Jamestown, 138.325. 3, Grand Forks, 132.925. 4, Fargo Davies 130.825. 5, Fargo, 114.425.All around1, Ayanna Fossum, Dickinson High, 37.825. 2, Meghan Ackerman, Dickinson High, 36.350. 3, Anna Suppes, Fargo Davies, 35.425. 4, Brinklyn Schumacher, Dickinson High, 35.100. 5, Rachel Schiele, JHS, 34.575; 6, Hannah Schiele, JHS, 34.475; 7, Alexis Triebenbach, JHS, 33.925; 8, Madison Mandan, JHS, 33.9; 9, Maggie Ridley, JHS, 33.625; 10, Haley Nelson, JHS, 33.55.Vault1, Meghan Ackerman, Dickinson High, 9.450. 2, Ayanna Fossum, Dickinson High, 9.425. 3, Brinklyn Schumacher, Dickinson High, 9.275; 4, Suppes, 9.15; 5, Lamoureux, 8.95; 6, Ridley, 8.875; 7, R.Schiele, 8.85; 8, Peyton Rudnick, 8.8; 10T, Triebenbach, 8.75; 10T, H.Schiele, 8.75; 14, Mandan, 8.675; 19T, H.Nelson, 8.4.Bars1, Ayanna Fossum, Dickinson High, 9.275. 2, Meghan Ackerman, Dickinson High, 9.125. 3, Brinklyn Schumacher, Dickinson High, 8.575; 4, Suppes, 8.35; 5, Nelson, 8.275; 6, R.Schiele, 8.125; 7, Triebenbach, 8.075; 8T, Ridley, 8.05; 10, H.Schiele, 8.0; 13, Mandan, 7.8; 14, Makenna O’Neal, JHS, 7.75; 25, Sophie McClean, JHS, 5.725.Balance beam1, Ayanna Fossum, Dickinson High, 9.500. 2, Anna Suppes, Fargo Davies, 8.900. 3, Rachel Schiele, Jamestown, 8.775. 4, Meghan Ackerman, Dickinson High, 8.750. 5, H.Schiele, 8.725; 8, Triebenbach, 8.4; 9, Ridley, 8.325; 10T, Mandan, 8.175; 20, Nelson, 7.65; 21T, McClean, 7.525.Floor exercise1, Ayanna Fossum, Dickinson High, 9.625. 2, Madison Mandan, Jamestown, 9.250. 3, Haley Nelson, Jamestown, 9.225. 4T, Anna Suppes, Fargo Davies, 9.025. 4T, Meghan Ackerman, Dickinson High, 9.025; 6, H.Schiele, 9.0; 11T, R.Schiele, 8.825; 13T, Triebenbach, 8.7; 18, Ridley, 8.375; 21, Rudnick, 8.225.