Blue Jays fall to Bismarck Century

"(Jamestown) really came out and surprised us today," Foss said. "The main thing is we have to play three periods, and in the second period we kind of let up."

Jamestown looked to finally play the spoiler over the Patriots in the second period, erupting for three unanswered goals in a span of 1 minute, 47 seconds to take a 3-1 lead with nine minutes left in the frame. But Century battled back.

Patriots' senior forward Jake Yineman scored his team-leading 10th goal of the season, and his second of the game, followed by John Ashley's first tally of the year to tie the game at 3-all heading into the third.

Century outshot Jamestown 23-12 in the second and 52-28 in the game, but Patriots head coach Troy Olson was impressed with Jamestown's effort following the contest.

"That's how Jamestown rolls this year. Those guys are battling," Olson said. "They don't give up. They've got a nice team that works hard, and that's a coach's dream if the kids can come out and play hard every day."

The floodgates opened for the Patriots in the third after Foss' go-ahead rebound score with 10 minutes left. Isaiah Thomas later punched one home unassisted with Century down a skater, and Cole Christianson sent in his third goal of the year to help Century win running away.

"Bottom line is, we've got a group of young men in there who worked their tails off for 51 minutes and the only difference in the hockey game is the amount of turnovers that we gave Bismarck Century tonight," Jamestown coach Matt Stockert said. "We turned the puck over way too many times ... We had opportunities to get pucks out, and that's just the learning process some of these young men in our room are in right now.

"We're going to get better. We'll learn from this."

Jamestown junior goalie Matthew Schneider entered the game with the best save percentage in the state at 94.5 percent, collecting 121 saves in 128 opportunities. He added 46 more on Friday.

"Matt Schneider, man, that kid's a good goaltender," Olson said. "Our guys thought they could score in certain spots on him, and we found out we just had to grind it out. We got a couple bounces there that sure came at the right time."

Jamestown's three-goal flurry in the second started with Braden Sherfy's team-leading sixth goal of the season. It was followed by Sam Jenson's first and Levi Donegan-Wahl's second.

Turning in assists for the Blue Jays were Cole Burkle and Tommy Falk. Century goalie Kolton Kringstad finished with 25 saves.

Jamestown (4-2, 3-2 West Region) will play Fargo Davies at Farmers Union Rink at Scheels Arena on Tuesday in Fargo. The Blue Jays travel to Minot on Dec. 27.

"They'll be top four in the East Region, I think," Stockert said of Davies. "We better be ready to have our chinstraps tightened pretty tight on Tuesday."

Century 6, Jamestown 3

Century 1 2 3 -- 6

Jamestown 0 3 0 -- 3

SCORING

FIRST PERIOD: 1. C, Jake Yineman (Ethan Gentz, Paydin Slette), 5:02.

SECOND PERIOD: 2. J, Braden Sherfy (unassisted), 6:14; 3. J, Sam Jenson (Cole Burkle), 7:03; 4. J, Levi Donegan-Wahl (Tommy Falk), 8:01; 5. C, Yineman (Kirklan Irey), 14:29; 6. C, John Ashley (Irey), 16:48.

THIRD PERIOD: 7. Casey Foss (Drew Stoddart), 6:31; 8. Isaiah Thomas (unassisted), 11:16 SH; 9. C, Cole Christianson (Spencer Churchill), 12:21.

GOALIE SAVES: C, Kolton Kringstad 7-9-9--25; J, Matthew Schneider 13-21-12--46.

PENALTIES: C, 6 for 12 minutes; J, 8 for 16 minutes.

RECORDS: Century 5-1, 3-1; Jamestown 4-2, 3-2 West Region.