Blue Jays skating closer to victory

The Jays held Grand Forks scoreless in the second period and only trailed the Knightriders in shots 35-28. Jamestown (2-6) is inching closer to finding its first victory of the season against a varsity opponent.

"I think we can definitely build off (Saturday's) game and go forward from there," Jamestown coach Shaulee Iverson said. "We've been in a slump there for a little while attitude-wise, and we just have to start believing in ourselves that we can win."

Jamestown was coming off a disappointing 6-0 loss at Devils Lake on Thursday. The Jays were able to limit Grand Forks to just one power-play goal in eight opportunities, but missed five power-play chances of their own.

Ashlyn Schauer assisted Hillstrom's goal in the fourth minute of the game. Sophomore goalie Erin Anderson again did her part in the net for Jamestown with 32 saves.

"I think our strength was playing heads-up hockey," Iverson said of Saturday's action. "We started to have the confidence that we can pass the puck to each other, rather than trying to go coast-to-coast by ourselves."

Grand Forks' Jessica Lee posted the go-ahead goal on the power play in the 11th minute of period No. 1. Jamestown plays at Aberdeen on Thursday, having just lost to the Cougars 6-2 at home on Tuesday.

"I think right now we are looking at how to put a win on the board and get away from that idea that it's OK to lose because we're short on numbers," said Iverson, who dresses just 13 players. "We need to concentrate on working more on basic skills and working together as a team."

Grand Forks 3, Jamestown 1

Grand Forks 2 0 1 -- 3

Jamestown 1 0 0 -- 1

SCORING

FIRST PERIOD: 1. J, Haley Hillstrom (Ashlyn Schauer), 3:08; 2. GF, Payton Kriewald, Katie Rodningen), 7:21; 3. GF, Jessica Lee (Taiylor Ellingson), 10:11 PP.

SECOND PERIOD: No scoring.

THIRD PERIOD: 4. GF, Alyssa Mulroy (Haily Stenberg), 2:01.

GOALIE SAVES: GF, Teresa Mattson 9-16-2--27; J, Erin Anderson 9-11-12--32.

PENALTIES: 6 for 15 minutes; J, 10 for 20 minutes.

RECORDS: Grand Forks 3-3; Jamestown 2-6.