Braun paces Jays at holiday tourney
Noah Braun's second-place effort highlighted the Blue Jay wrestling team's Saturday at the Valley City Holiday Tournament.
Braun met up with Wahpeton senior Noah Wiek in the the title bout at 138 pounds, where Wiek defeated the freshman by major decision (11-1). Wiek and Braun are ranked third and fourth, respectively, in the latest Class A wrestling coaches' poll.
Braun picked up a pair of pins on the day and upped his overall record to 16-3. Jamestown finished sixth out of 11 teams with 74 total points.
Blue Jay senior Dominic Laber (11-8) wrestled to a 4-1 record on Saturday to capture third at 106. He picked up a 14-7 decision over Fargo South's Ashise Gurung in the third-place match.
Sophomore Dillon Hassel went 2-2 at 170 to finish fifth for the Jays. Jamestown's Braden Hatcher pinned teammate Kane Barnick in the fifth-place match at 132.
Junior Ray Dunn went 1-3 to also finish fifth for the Blue Jays at 285.
Valley City Holiday Tournament
Saturday
Team results
1. Mandan 226.5; 2. Grand Forks Central 172; 3. Wahpeton 142.5; 4. Valley City 130; 5. Devils Lake 119; 6. Jamestown 74; 7. Fargo North 53; 8. West Fargo 45; 9. Fargo South 31; 10. Lisbon 9; 11. West Fargo Sheyenne 4.
Jamestown individual results
106: Dominic Laber, JHS, dec. Brant Fisk, DL, 11-4; Laber pinned Tyson Gass, 5:01; Karsen Mosbrucker pinned Laber, 1:31; Laber dec. Fisk 6-0; Laber dec. Ashise Gurung, FS, 14-7 for third place.
126: Tanner Thiel, Whap., dec. Mikah Striefel, JHS, 7-0; Everett Gunther, DL, pinned Striefel, 3:44; Thiel dec. Striefel, 7-2 for fifth place.
132: Carson Williams, Unattached, dec. Braden Hatcher, JHS, 6-3; Hatcher dec. Bryan Bailly, WFS, 11-4; Eric Spilman pinned Hatcher, 3:00; Hatcher pinned Kane Barnick, JHS, for fifth place.
132: Kolten Reisenauer, Man., pinned Kane Barnick, JHS, 1:35; Barnick pinned Chandler Gunther, DL, 2:33; Carson Williams, Unattached, dec. Barnick 7-2; Braden Hatcher, JHS, pinned Barnick 3:49 for fifth place.
138: Noah Braun, JHS, pinned Kellan Kliner, FN, 5:35; Braun dec. Garret Arndorfer, Man., 4-3; Braun pinned Jon Langer, VC, 2:58; Noah Wiek, Wahp., major dec. over Braun 11-1 for first place.
145: Parker Vilandre, DL, dec. Kyle Dupre, JHS, 11-4; Chase Mullane, GFC, pinned Dupre 3:44; Fabian Mullendahlberg, WF, dec. Dupre 3-2 for fifth place.
170: Tyler Pursley, GFC, pinned Dillon Hassel, JHS, 3:34; Hassel pinned Shane Kennedy, WFS, 2:34; Housten Visto, WF, dec. Hassel 12-9; Hassel dec. Sage Kvien, VC, 10-4 for fifth place.
182: Gordon Isler, GFC, pinned Aaron Mack, JHS, 4:40; Eli Gulland, unattached, pinned Mack 2:08.
195: Robert Serumgard, DL, pinned Paul Vandal, JHS, 1:04; Vandal pinned Seth Grott, FS, 4:41; Cameran Bridgeford, GFC, pinned Vandal 2:04; Vandal dec. Logan Mulder, Lis., 8-1 for fifth-place.
220: Brady Terrill, GFC, pinned Sam Krebs, JHS, 2:50; Grant Sullivan, unattached, dec. Krebs 8-3.
285: Ray Dunn, JHS, dec. Brandon Steinhauer, WF, 4-2; Nathan Fraase, FS, pinned Dunn 0:49; Andres Hernandez, GFC, pinned Dunn 0:17; Logan Pudwill, Man., pinned Dunn 1:14.