Braun paces Jays at holiday tourney

Braun picked up a pair of pins on the day and upped his overall record to 16-3. Jamestown finished sixth out of 11 teams with 74 total points.

Blue Jay senior Dominic Laber (11-8) wrestled to a 4-1 record on Saturday to capture third at 106. He picked up a 14-7 decision over Fargo South's Ashise Gurung in the third-place match.

Sophomore Dillon Hassel went 2-2 at 170 to finish fifth for the Jays. Jamestown's Braden Hatcher pinned teammate Kane Barnick in the fifth-place match at 132.

Junior Ray Dunn went 1-3 to also finish fifth for the Blue Jays at 285.

Valley City Holiday Tournament

Saturday

Team results

1. Mandan 226.5; 2. Grand Forks Central 172; 3. Wahpeton 142.5; 4. Valley City 130; 5. Devils Lake 119; 6. Jamestown 74; 7. Fargo North 53; 8. West Fargo 45; 9. Fargo South 31; 10. Lisbon 9; 11. West Fargo Sheyenne 4.

Jamestown individual results

106: Dominic Laber, JHS, dec. Brant Fisk, DL, 11-4; Laber pinned Tyson Gass, 5:01; Karsen Mosbrucker pinned Laber, 1:31; Laber dec. Fisk 6-0; Laber dec. Ashise Gurung, FS, 14-7 for third place.

126: Tanner Thiel, Whap., dec. Mikah Striefel, JHS, 7-0; Everett Gunther, DL, pinned Striefel, 3:44; Thiel dec. Striefel, 7-2 for fifth place.

132: Carson Williams, Unattached, dec. Braden Hatcher, JHS, 6-3; Hatcher dec. Bryan Bailly, WFS, 11-4; Eric Spilman pinned Hatcher, 3:00; Hatcher pinned Kane Barnick, JHS, for fifth place.

132: Kolten Reisenauer, Man., pinned Kane Barnick, JHS, 1:35; Barnick pinned Chandler Gunther, DL, 2:33; Carson Williams, Unattached, dec. Barnick 7-2; Braden Hatcher, JHS, pinned Barnick 3:49 for fifth place.

138: Noah Braun, JHS, pinned Kellan Kliner, FN, 5:35; Braun dec. Garret Arndorfer, Man., 4-3; Braun pinned Jon Langer, VC, 2:58; Noah Wiek, Wahp., major dec. over Braun 11-1 for first place.

145: Parker Vilandre, DL, dec. Kyle Dupre, JHS, 11-4; Chase Mullane, GFC, pinned Dupre 3:44; Fabian Mullendahlberg, WF, dec. Dupre 3-2 for fifth place.

170: Tyler Pursley, GFC, pinned Dillon Hassel, JHS, 3:34; Hassel pinned Shane Kennedy, WFS, 2:34; Housten Visto, WF, dec. Hassel 12-9; Hassel dec. Sage Kvien, VC, 10-4 for fifth place.

182: Gordon Isler, GFC, pinned Aaron Mack, JHS, 4:40; Eli Gulland, unattached, pinned Mack 2:08.

195: Robert Serumgard, DL, pinned Paul Vandal, JHS, 1:04; Vandal pinned Seth Grott, FS, 4:41; Cameran Bridgeford, GFC, pinned Vandal 2:04; Vandal dec. Logan Mulder, Lis., 8-1 for fifth-place.

220: Brady Terrill, GFC, pinned Sam Krebs, JHS, 2:50; Grant Sullivan, unattached, dec. Krebs 8-3.

285: Ray Dunn, JHS, dec. Brandon Steinhauer, WF, 4-2; Nathan Fraase, FS, pinned Dunn 0:49; Andres Hernandez, GFC, pinned Dunn 0:17; Logan Pudwill, Man., pinned Dunn 1:14.