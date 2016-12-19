Carlson leads Blue Jays at pentathlon

Carlson took second in the breaststroke to West Fargo Sheyenne's Dillon Stangeland in 1 minute, 6.82 seconds. Stangeland won both the 100 butterfly and the breaststroke to post a meet-high 47 individual points, while Carlson finished in a four-way tie for 10th with 13 individual points.

Carlson also state-qualified in the 200 individual medley on Saturday, touching in 2:23.08.

"When he came into the program he was a diver and he transitioned over to swimming and has really flourished there," Blue Jay coach Ben Smith said of Carlson. "He's been working really hard on breaststroke, which was the stroke he gravitated toward initially, and he's also been working really hard on his butterfly, which he's also state-qualified in."

Jamestown also added Noah Haglund to its list of state qualifiers. Haglund's time of 1:05.92 in the 100 backstroke sends him off to state, while Tyler Bjorgaard placed 12th in the 200 IM in a state-qualifying mark of 2:21.15. Bjorgaard was previously qualified in the 500 freestyle.

"It was great. Scoring is a little different because not all of the events are offered, but we focused on individual performances which we exceeded at today," Smith said. "We had a number of personal best times and season best times, as well as scores with three of our divers placing in the top eight."

Blue Jay divers Gage Poland (253.75), Jameson Holgerson (218.10) and Cameron Winstead (197.90) placed fourth, sixth and eighth, respectively.

Jamestown hosts Bismarck Century in a dual on Tuesday with three events to start the season already in the books.

"We competed in the freestyle pentathlon (at Fargo Davies last Saturday) and today we competed in the medley pentathalon, so we have a good base of where everything is at now," Smith said. "From here we can look at where our strengths and weaknesses are, where we need to fill events and what strokes we need to work on in practice.

"It was a great weekend overall."

Spartan Pentathlon

At Fargo North, Saturday

Team results

1. Sheyenne 169; 2. Fargo North 125; 3. West Fargo 84; 4. Jamestown 38; 5. Grand Forks 22; 6 (tie). Wahpeton 12; Fargo Davies 12.

Individual winners and JHS results

200 IM: 1. Jacob Smith, Shey., 2:07.38; 12. Tyler Bjorgaard, JHS, 2:21.15; 21. Colton Carlson, JHS, 2:23.08; 23. Cole Rasmusson, JHS, 2:24.04; 32. Dayden Renwick, JHS, 2:27.47.

100 butterfly: 1. Dillon Stangeland, Shey., 54.71; 21. Carlson, JHS, 1:05.25; 29. Rasmusson, JHS, 1:07.28; 34 (tie). Jacob Anteau, JHS, 1:08.68; 36. Bjorgaard, JHs, 1:08.76.

Diving: 1. Ben Swenson, FN, 376.65; 4. Gage Poland, JHS, 253.75; 6. Jameson Holgerson, JHS, 218.10; 8. Cameron Winstead, JHS, 197.90.

100 backstroke: 1. Zack Bueling, Shey., 55.71; 18. Noah Haglund, JHS, 1:05.92; 23. Bjorgaard, JHS, 1:07.04; 36. Rasmusson, JHS, 1:09.50; 38. Renwick, JHS, 1:10.07.

100 breaststroke: 1. Stangeland, Shey., 1:06.04; 2. Carlson, JHS, 1:06.82; 29. Bjorgaard, JHS, 1:16.47; 33. Luca Flann, JHS, 1:17.70; 39. Rasmusson, JHS, 1:19.89.