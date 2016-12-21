FLYING HIGH

“The girls did really well,” said coach Andrea Bitz. “We’ve seen continued improvement throughout the season. If we can continue that after Christmas we should be in pretty good shape.”

Madison Mandan took all around honors with a winning score of 35.25. Rachel Schiele (35.1) finished second.

“Madison usually shines on floor and beam and she did well on those events today,” Bitz said.

Mandan and teammate Maggie Ridley tied for first on the vault with matching 9.15s.

Haley Nelson claimed a double, placing first on bars (8.55) and floor (9.4), the highest score of the night.

“Before Christmas that’s a very good score,” Bitz said about the 9.4 on floor.

Rachel Schiele earned a win on beam at 9.2. Mandan was second.

In all, the Blue Jays had six of the top 10 all around scores.

“I’m definitely impressed with the kids. They come to practice and get their work done with a a smile on their face,” Bitz said. “Even when there’s a stumble or a fall they seem to maintain their composure and focus on what they’re doing.

“We’re really happy with where we’re at right now and hopefully we can keep adding and building as we go along.”

The Blue Jays are off until Jan. 6 when they have another home outing.