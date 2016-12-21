Two new qualifiers for Blue Jays

“We’ve had a pretty tough schedule the last week with three competitions within the last six days and I thought we held our own really well,” JHS coach Ben Smith.

Rasmusson posted a season-best time of 2:34.48 to clip the qualifying standard in the 200 individual medley.

On top of qualifying in the IM, Rasmusson added a win in the 500 free (5:31.56).

Renwick, meanwhile, hit the mark in the 50 free in 25.46 for fourth. Andy Pfeiffer touched third (24.64).

The breaststroke was a strong event for the Jays as Colton Carlson won it (1:06.71). Zack Steinberger (1:18.57) was third and Ben Weinzierl (1:27.96) fourth.

Luca Flann turned in a strong swim in the 100 free, trailing only Bismarck Century’s Trysten Ruhland (56.89-57.21).

Smith also highlighted the Blue Jays’ 200 free relay quartet of Renwick, Andy Pfeiffer, Carlson and Rasmusson, which earned a runner-up time of 1:41.84.

The entire diving contingent set PRs for the season led by a 2-3 finish by Gage Poland (151.45) and Isaac Roy (148.30). Jameson Holgerson (141.10) was fourth.

“The divers all did really well,” Smith said.

In the 200 free, Tyler Bjorgaard touched third in a time of 2:06.85. Bjorgaard was also third in the 10 backstroke (1:08.39).

The Jays are off until Jan. 12 when they dual West Fargo Sheyenne on the road.

“It’ll be good to have some time to train over the Christmas break,” Smith said.