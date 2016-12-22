Blue Jays fall to Fargo Davies

"We played a good hockey team tonight," Jamestown coach Matt Stockert said. "I think overall when you look back and ask yourself if we played a good hockey game, I think the answer is yes. But we really got to see that when we stop moving our feet and stand around against a good team, bad things happen."

Davies' Nate Eslinger scored his second goal of the season on a rebound in the first period to give the home team a 1-0 advantage after one. Ethan Mathson made it 2-0 Eagles just 12 seconds into period No. 2 with his third of the year.

Jamestown answered on the power play with junior Bryce Nelson's second goal of the year to get the Jays to within one. Assists went to Tommy Falk and Braedan Kohn, as Nelson's shot hit the crossbar and ricocheted in past Eagles' goalie Jared Winter.

But just 20 seconds later, Kyle Altendorf scored for the Eagles and Davies would stay in command. Matthew Schneider finished with 37 saves for Jamestown.

The Blue Jays dropped to 4-3 after starting the year 3-0. Davies has now outscored its opponents 29-16.

"We were getting after pucks like we wanted and getting some opportunities where we probably should have scored," Stockert said. "Like I told the kids in the locker room, losing isn't fun. Losing isn't the way you want to end any contest that you are in, or game that you are in, but we're still getting better.

"We're playing for one thing and that's to be playing our best hockey in February when we get to the West Region tournament."

Jamestown is back on the ice Tuesday at Minot.

"It's a big game for us," Stockert said. "We'll be trying to get three points in the region, see where we're at and go from there."

Fargo Davies 4, Jamestown 1

Jamestown 0 1 0 -- 1

Fargo Davies 1 2 1 -- 4

SCORING

FIRST PERIOD: 1. FD, Nate Eslinger (Jay Buchholz, Kyle Altendorf), 14:15.

SECOND PERIOD: 2. FD, Ethan Mathson (Devin Kelly), 0:12; 3. J, Bryce Nelson (Braedan Kohn, Tommy Falk), 6:59 PP; 4. FD, Altendorf (Colton Steiner), 7:19.

THIRD PERIOD: 5. FD, Taylor Parrett (Evan Foster, Mathson), 10:27.

GOALIE SAVES: FD, Jared Winter 9-6-5--20; J, Matthew Schneider 13-11-13--37.

PENALTIES: FD, 3 for 6 minutes; J, 3 for 6 minutes.

RECORDS: Fargo Davies 7-2; Jamestown 4-3.