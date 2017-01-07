Hofmann posted his first career hat trick on Friday night, helping Jamestown roll big over visiting Bottineau-Rugby 6-1 at John L. Wilson Arena. The Blue Jays will look to keep the momentum rolling today at Dickinson.

"It feels good. We had a long break," said Hofmann. "That third period we kicked it into gear and made it happen.

"We just kept the puck in the zone and every opportunity we had to shoot we shot the puck."

Jamestown led 2-1 entering the final 17-minute period, where the Blue Jays then unleashed 30 shots on goal at Braves' goalkeeper Micah Hershey. To Hersey's credit, the junior was able to stop 26 of them.

Cole Burkle, the first Blue Jay not named Hofmann to tally, made it 3-1 with his fourth goal of the season after just five minutes, and then things escalated quickly.

Jamestown's Hunter Beckman scored, Hofmann lit the lamp for his hat trick and Leo Halko capped the game's scoring unassisted with just under eight minutes remaining. Jamestown's final three goals all occurred in the span of 1 minute, 2 seconds.

"The first game back after a while, it took a little bit to get into it," said Burkle, a senior forward. "But once we did we started having fun and just buzzing."

Hofmann struck first for Jamestown in the opening period, which was tied at 1-all behind Karsen Ceglowski's second goal of the season for Bottineau-Rugby (0-6). Hofmann then put the Jays ahead in the second shorthanded, scoring on a 4-on-3 in favor of the Braves.

Hofmann doubled his season output in goals scored to six.

"He's a great kid to play with. He brings a lot of energy to the team," Burkle said of Hofmann. Burkle also ended the game with two assists. "He's always enthusiastic and I like playing with him."

The Blue Jays and the Braves entered the game as the two least-penalized teams in the state with 56 penalty minutes and 50, respectively. But the two teams combined for 11 penalties on Friday with neither scoring on the power play.

Jamestown killed 58 seconds with the Braves up two skaters in the second. Defensively, the Jays stood tall all night.

"I thought we played very well in our defensive zone," said junior defenseman Connor Fuchs, who finished the game with a pair of assists. "We had a few mental lapses, but all and all we got the puck out across the blue line a lot, and that's what coach is always telling us to do.

"We were gelling really well and making good tape-to-tape passes."

Jamestown outshot the Braves 48-13, which was similar to the last time the two teams met. The Blue Jays outshot the Braves 41-8 in a 4-2 win on the road back on Dec. 2.

Jamestown (5-2, 4-2 West Region) has a solid matchup today in the likes of Dickinson (4-3-1, 2-3 West Region). The Midgets handed Bismarck Century, currently the second team in the West Region at 4-2, a 5-3 defeat in Dickinson earlier this season.

"We've got to come out hard right away and play all three periods," Fuchs said. "We just gotta be smart with the puck, play hard and play physical."

"Just make sure we're winning races and getting pucks on net. It's the little things that get us going," Burkle added. "As long as we do those we'll be alright."

Jamestown 6, Bottineau-Rugby 1

Bottineau-Rugby 1 0 0 -- 1

Jamestown 1 1 4 -- 6

SCORING

FIRST PERIOD: 1. J, Devin Hofmann (Cole Burkle), 5:47; 2. B, Karsen Ceglowski (Nic Costa, Ty Spence), 14:08.

SECOND PERIOD: 3. J, Hofmann (Connor Fuchs), 13:06 SH.

THIRD PERIOD: 4. J, Cole Burkle (Hunter Beckman), 4:48; 5. J, Beckman (Fuchs), 8:17; 6. J, Hofmann (Burkle), 8:54; 7. J, Leo Halko (unassisted), 9:19.

GOALIE SAVES: B, Micah Hershey 9-7-26--42; Matthew Schneider 4-1-7--12.

PENALTIES: B, 6 for 11 minutes; J, 5 for 10 minutes.

RECORDS: Jamestown 5-3, 4-2 West Region; Bottineau-Rugby 0-6, 0-3 West Region.