Tews returns as top teams meet

Dave Tews, head coach of the Blue Jays for the better part of four decades, returned to watch his team for the first time this season in competition after taking a medical leave of absence to fight cancer.

While looking a little thinner, and without his trademark mustache, Tews' quick-wit remains very much intact.

"I'm ready to go to bed," said Tews. "I didn't hardly do anything other than stand there and I'm beat."

Assistant coach Andrea Bitz continued in her lead role with Tews, "strictly in an advisory position," he said. "It felt good to be back out there, but Andrea and the girls have been doing a great, great job this season. I just gotta keep my fanny out of the way."

The Blue Jays' team score of 138.425 was down slightly from their pre-Christmas form, but still solid and just over a half point behind juggernaut Dickinson's 139.15. Minot was third (135.425).

"We weren't as sharp as we have been, but part of that was we tried a few new things," Bitz said. "There were still a lot of really positive things from the girls."

Seventh-grader Haley Nelson's 34.85 led the Blue Jays and ranked her second in the all around behind only Ayanna Fossum of Dickinson (36.725). Nelson was second on beam (8.925).

"Haley's a competitor," Bitz said. "The thing about her is that if she falters on one thing, she usually picks it up in another area."

Senior Maggie Ridley had a strong performance, posting a 34.15 all around—good for fifth. She drew praise for a strong bars routine from both coaches.

"I thought Maggie had a good day," Bitz said.

Alexis Triebenbach, sixth in the all around, also was highlighted.

"She said she thought she didn't do well, and I was like, what? I thought she did really well," Tews said.

"Yeah, I thought she did well too," Bitz said. "Maggie and Alexis did a consistent job overall. Some of the other girls had some after-Christmas rust, but nothing that can't be fixed."

Up next for the Blue Jays is a dual on Tuesday against Valley City, another of the state's top teams.

Team results

1, Dickinson 139.150; 2, Jamestown 138.425; 3, Minot 135.425.

Individual results

Top 4 and JHS Results

All around: 1, Ayanna Fossum, Dickinson, 36.725; 2, Haley Nelson, Jamestown, 34.850; 3, Bella Price, Minot, 34.475; 4, Meghan Ackerman, Dickinson, 34.450; 5, Maggie Ridley, Jamestown, 34.150; 6, Alexis Triebenbach, Jamestown, 33.900; 8, Rachel Schiele, Jamestown, 33.700; 11, Hannah Schiele, Jamestown, 33.600; 12, Madison Mandan, Jamestown, 33.450; 13, Peyton Rudnick, Jamestown, 33.200.

Beam: 1, Grace Shanklin, Minot, 8.800; 2, Ayanna Fossum, Dickinson, 8.475; 3, Haley Nelson, Jamestown, 8.400; 4, Meghan Ackerman, Dickinson, 8.350; 5, Maggie Ridley, Jamestown, 8.275; 7T, Alexis Triebenbach, Jamestown, 8.150; 10, Peyton Rudnick, Jamestown, 8.125; 11T, Madison Mandan, Jamestown, 8.000; 14, Hannah Schiele, Jamestown, 7.600; 17T, Rachel Schiele, Jamestown, 7.500; 19, Courtney Mack, Jamestown, 7.275; 21T, Sophie Mclean, Jamestown, 7.050; 25, Cat Rapp, Jamestown, 6.550.

Bars: 1, Ayanna Fossum, Dickinson, 9.400; 2, Haley Nelson, Jamestown, 8.925; 3, Olivia Schoffstall, Minot, 8.900; 4, Faith Beck, Dickinson, 8.850; 5, Rachel Schiele, Jamestown, 8.775; 6T, Alexis Triebenbach, Jamestown, 8.600; 11, Maggie Ridley, Jamestown, 8.350; 12, Hannah Schiele, Jamestown, 8.200; 13, Madison Mandan, Jamestown, 7.925; 17, Peyton Rudnick, Jamestown, 7.650; 22, Courtney Mack,Jamestown, 7.075; 25, Sophie Mclean,Jamestown, 6.650.

Vault: 1, Ayanna Fossum, Dickinson, 9.400; 2, Meghan Ackerman, Dickinson, 9.100; Brinklyn Schumacher, Dickinson, 9.050; 4, Hannah Schiele, Jamestown, 8.800; 5T, Alexis Triebenbach, Jamestown, 8.750; 5T, Madison Mandan, Jamestown, 8.750; 8T, Maggie Ridley, Jamestown, 8.700; 8T, Peyton Rudnick, Jamestown, 8.700; 10T, Courtney Mack, Jamestown, 8.650; 10T, Rachel Schiele, Jamestown, 8.650; 17T, Haley Nelson, Jamestown, 8.300.

Floor: 1, Ayanna Fossum, Dickinson, 9.450; 2, Bella Price, Minot, 9.250; 3, Haley Nelson, Jamestown, 9.225; 4, Hannah Schiele, Jamestown, 9.000; 5, Maggie Ridley, Jamestown, 8.825; 6T, Rachel Schiele, Jamestown, 8.775; 6T, Madison Mandan, 8.775; 9, Peyton Rudnick, Jamestown, 8.725; 14, Alexis Triebenbach, Jamestown, 8.400; 25, Jenny Allmer, Jamestown, 6.575.