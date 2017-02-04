Looking ahead

"Honestly, it's amazing," Dupre said, after notching his 10th victory of the season. "It's been six years of my life that I put blood, sweat and tears into this, and to go out on top in front of my family and all of my friends is fantastic."

Jamestown lost the dual to the Saints 58-15, but Dupre—one of four Blue Jay seniors—knows there's better things to come. The team's dual record of 5-16 is three wins better than last year, and helping this year's underclassmen strive for more victories in the future is something Dupre said he hasn't taken lightly.

"I've been just trying to push the whole team and make sure they don't give up on wrestling," Dupre said. "Some of them, it's their first year and after their matches they wanted to stop, but that's not what it's about.

"You never lose," Dupre continued. "You either win or you learn, and so I always wanted them to understand to come back and not let a loss discourage you. There's always the next match."

St. Mary's slated five seniors and four juniors into nine of its 14 weight classes on Friday. The Saints tallied seven total pins.

"It was another senior-heavy team that we ran into," Jamestown coach Larry Eslick said. "It was a lot to ask of some of these kids who were wrestling up in a few weights.

"Johnny Browning stepped in there at 152 for us and he's outweighed by 15 pounds. Kyle Dupre went out and got a nice win for him, his senior year, and he wrestled up for us," Eslick added. "Some of these kids have dropped down for region, they're just wrestling up to fill the dual lineup right now."

Blue Jay sophomore Dillion Hassel started the match off with a pin at 160. Hassel stuck St. Mary's senior Kurt Dickhut 46 seconds into the first period for his 13th win of the season.

Jamestown freshman Noah Braun (25-8), ranked fourth in the state at 138, notched a 10-6 decision over junior Christian Hanson.

The Saints' Ian Brown, ranked first at 220, Drew Steidler, ranked second at 120, and Reece Barnhardt, ranked second at 106, all won by fall. Barnhardt and Steidler each wrestled up a class on Friday.

"I give these kids a lot of credit," Eslick said. "Every dual we head into, they know what they face. But they're not giving up and it's good for the future.

"We have this lineup for a couple of years and the rest of these teams around us graduate everything."

All of Jamestown's focus is now on next week's West Region tournament, set for Feb. 11 in Williston.

"These kids have a goal to get to state and and that's what we're going to focus on," Eslick said. "It's a new season now."

Dupre added: "Senior year and going to state would be the best feeling in the world to me."

Bismarck St. Mary's 58, Jamestown 15

160: Dillion Hassel, J pinned Kurt Dickhut, 0:46.

170: Jack Berry, BSM pinned Aaron Mack, 0:51.

182: Ben Yates, BSM pinned Tyler Magnasco, 4:56.

195: Joseph Richter, BSM pinned Paul Vandal, 0:59.

220: Ian Brown, BSM pinned Sam Krebs, 2:11.

285: Sam Harris, BSM dec. Ray Dunn, 5-1.

106: Adam Richter, BSM major dec. Joel Bowman, 11-1.

113: Reece Barnhardt, BSM pinned Talor Huebner, 1:14.

120: Logan Weiler, BSM pinned Mikah Striefel, 2:24.

126: Drew Steidler, BSM pinned Braden Hatcher, 5:38.

132: Noah Zander, BSM tech. fall over Johnny Vee, 3:38 (22-7).

138: Noah Braun, J dec. Christian Hanson, 10-6.

145: Kyle Dupre, J pinned Stephen Windsor, 3:41.

152: Braden Franchuk, BSM major dec. Johnny Browning, 12-3.

Records: Bismarck St. Mary's 5-8, 3-6 WR; Jamestown 5-16, 1-8 WR.