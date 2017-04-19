Valley City tennis bounces Blue Jays

Jess Schultz provided strong play for the Blue Jays at Bolinger Courts, but it was all Valley City otherwise in an 8-1 Hi-Liner win.

“Valley City is kinda a rival in all sports, so to play the way we did was disappointing, but hats off to them. They are a good team,” JHS coach Jordan Koushkouski said. “Technically, (our players) were probably playing up a spot or two, but to see the score lines for the individual sets was definitely not what we were expecting.”

Valley City won 12 of 13 sets in singles with Schultz earning the lone win at No. 4. Schultz beat Angela Larson in the opening frame, but the VCHS player rallied for a 2-1 win.

In the final match of the night, Schultz and Annie Johnson won 11-9 in a thirdset tiebreaker at No. 3 doubles over Kallie Brandt and Katie Clark to prevent the Blue Jays from getting blanked.

“ T h e y p l a y e d very steady and very determined,” Koushkouski said of Schultz and Johnson. “They knew it was 0-8. They were pretty determined and really fought hard to pull that one out so we didn’t get shut out.”

The Jays did not have their A-1 lineup. Kaitlin Mullowney only played doubles due to a recent illness. Also, senior Megan Larson was injured during her singles match, forcing a forfeit at No. 2 doubles.

The Blue Jays will look to rebound on Thursday with their West Region opener at Bismarck Legacy.

“Today, it was just pretty flat,” Koushkouski said. “It starts counting now. We’ll get after it and hopefully start the turnaround.”

Valley City 8, Jamestown 1 Singles

No. 1: Reagan Ingstad, VC def. Megan Larson, 7-5, 6-2. No. 2: Breanna McDonald, VC def. Savannah Montoya, 6-3, 6-2. No. 3: Cali Halgrimson, VC, Payton Hoggarth, 6-3, 6-2. No. 4: Angela Larson, VC def. Jess Schultz, 2-6, 6-2, 6-3. No. 5: Hannah Dockter, VC def. Annie Johnson, 6-1, 6-0. No. 6: Hannah Aberle, VC def. Katherine Horgan, 6-1, 6-0.

Doubles

No. 1: Ingstad/Halgrimson, def. Kaitlin Mullowney/Savannah Montoya, 6-2, 6-0. No. 2: McDonald/Angela Larson, def. Larson/Schultz by forfeit. No. 3: Schultz/Johnson, def. Kallie Brandt/ Katie Clark, 4-6, 6-0, 11-9.

dselvig@jamestownsun.com

(701) 952-8460