Anderson steps down as JHS boys basketball coach
Professionally, it was an opportunity Luke Anderson could not pass up.
However, that did not make it any easier for Jamestown High School’s boys’ basketball coach to step down. Anderson has been hired as principal at Gussner Elementary School, ending his three-year run as head coach and 10 total in the program.
“It was a tough decision for sure. I did a lot of soul searching,” Anderson said. “I preach family within our basketball program, but I had to make a decision for my other family.
“I enjoyed every bit of it. I’m going to miss it. No question about it.”