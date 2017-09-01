Domination. Jays roll past Watford City in second half

“The blocking was outrageous. You could drive a truck through some of those holes,” said fired up senior Zach Petrek, who ran for two touchdowns and had an interception. “The O-Line was phenomenal. All we had to do was run and not trip.”

Carson Kennelly was right in the middle of it, literally. The JHS junior center helped pave the way to 214 yards rushing in the second half alone.

“We just wanted to be aggressive and take it to them,” Kennelly said. “The first half we weren’t doing that as well as we can. The second half we needed to step up and we did.”

WC 0 6 0 0 -- 6

JHS 0 3 13 27 -- 43

Second quarter

JHS: Connor Fuchs 31 yard field goal, 7:13.

WC: Elijah Brown 11 pass from Cooper Knutson (pass failed), 4:17.

Third quarter

JHS: Jared Kallenbach 4 run (kick failed), 7:49.

JHS: Petrek 11 run (Fuchs kick), 2:06.

Fourth quarter

JHS: Jared Harr 8 run (Fuchs kick), 8:47.

JHS: Brandon Dallmann 66 run (Fuchs kick), 7:22.

JHS: Petrek 39 run (Fuchs kick), 4:02.

JHS: Leo Halko 33 (no attempt), :33.

Individual statistics:

Watford City

Rushing: Karson Hartel 15-76, Carter Zenz 15-81, Knutson 4-(-8).

Passing: Knutson 5-12 78 yards, 2 interceptions.

Receiving:Jaydn Ewing 2-60, Brown 1-11, Zenz 1-15, Hunter Neether 1-10.

Sacks: Ewing 2.

Jamestown

Rushing: Harr 20-169, Petrek 13-98, Leo Halko 3-40, Dallmann 2-67, Tommy Falk 6-(-9).

Receiving: Falk 3-5 16 yards.

Receiving: Jeremy Williams 1-10, John Horgan 1-6, Marcus Hochhalter 1-1.

Interceptions: Petrek, Kallenbach.

Sacks: Petrek 1.5, Raymond Dunn 1, Jacob Schulte 1, Dustin Hennings .5.