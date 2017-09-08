Jays hold on for win over Central Cass
The Blue Jays flashed big-play ability Friday night in Casselton, and the defense stood tall when it mattered.
Jamestown High School hung on for a 29-26 victory over the Squirrels in Class AA football, marking the second straight week the Jays (2-1) have walked off winners. Jamestown senior Aaron Bredeson returned the opening kickoff 83 yards for a touchdown, helping the Jays to a 21-13 lead at the half.
“We had some adversity and found a way to win,” JHS coach Bill Nelson said. “Give Central Cass all the credit in the the world. They battled and battled.”