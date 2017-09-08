Jays hold on for win over Central Cass

The Blue Jays flashed big-play ability Friday night in Casselton, and the defense stood tall when it mattered.

Jamestown High School hung on for a 29-26 victory over the Squirrels in Class AA football, marking the second straight week the Jays (2-1) have walked off winners. Jamestown senior Aaron Bredeson returned the opening kickoff 83 yards for a touchdown, helping the Jays to a 21-13 lead at the half.