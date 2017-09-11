BLUE JAY ROUNDUP: Volleyball goes 4-1 in Marshall

The Jays took 17th out of 32 teams, the best the team could finish after falling to Eastview (Apple Valley, Minn.) 25-21, 23-25, 11-15 in the opener.

"We lost in three to a really good Eastview team out of the cities," Jamestown coach Sara Hegerle said. "That put us in the bottom half, but the last few teams we played on Saturday were really good teams."

Megan Gaffaney performed admirably for the Jays, leading the team with 13 ace serves, six blocks and 80 assists on the weekend. Courtney Peterson and McKayla Kurtz combined for 73 kills in the five matches, and Hannah Schiele turned up 74 digs.

Jamestown (14-1) returns to conference action Tuesday hosting Turtle Mountain.

"This tournament was once again a great experience for our kids," Hegerle said. "We got better each game and by the end of the tournament things were really clicking for us."

Blue Jay statistics

Aces: Megan Gaffaney 13, Hannah Schiele 7, Olivia Nihill 7, Alyssa Ukestad 3, Jordan Paulson 2.

Kills: Courtney Peterson 38, McKayla Kurtz 35, Gaffaney 27, Ukestad 20, Abby Kallenbach 11, Paulson 6, Schiele 3, Kameron Selvig 2, Ella Roaldson 1.

Blocks: Gaffaney 6, Peterson 2.5, Kallenbach 2, Kurtz 1.5.

Assists: Gaffaney 80, Schiele 8, Selvig 7, Paulson 2, Peterson 2, Kallenbach 1, Ukestad 1.

Digs: Schiele 74, Ukestad 45, Nihill 42, Gaffaney 38, Peterson 37, Kurtz 13, Paulson 11, Kallenbach 4, Selvig 3.

Jays qualify for state

The Blue Jay swimming and diving team qualified five new athletes for the state meet during the Blue Jay Octagon over the weekend at the JHS pool.

Chea Baugh qualified in four events to lead the way. The seventh-grader punched her ticket in the 50 free, the 200 free, the 500 free and the 100 fly.

Freshman Tyler Alonge (50 free), junior Nadia Netolicky (Diving), senior Alexis Triebenbach (diving) and sophomore Kenzie Carlson (100 free) were also new qualifiers.

Blue Jay Octagon

Team results

1. Moorhead 1,201.50; 2. Jamestown 636; 3. West Fargo-Sheyenne 593.50.

Blue Jay top 10 finishers

400 freestyle: 2. (Kenzie Carlson, Noelle Thompson, Courtnay Kiecker, Chea Baugh), 4:05.44.

50 freestyle: 3. Carlson 26.94; 4. Kiecker 27.09; 5. Tyler Alonge 27.20; 7. Baugh 27.62; 10. Anna Magyar, 28.46.

200 freestyle: 4. Baugh 2:11.75; 8. Carlson 2:19.74. 10. Jordyn Mewes 2:20.88.

500 freestyle: 4. Baugh 5:56.53.

200 freestyle relay: 3. (Carlson, Kiecker, Sydney Soulis, Baugh), 1:57.35.

Diving: 1. Nadia Netolicky 312.40; 4. Alexis Triebenbach 275.85; 5. Cat Raap 274.

200 medley relay: 6. (Mewes, Catherine Deaver, Delanie Finck, Soulis), 2:11.96.

100 butterfly: 6. Baugh 1:08.29.

100 backstroke: 9. Baugh 1:09.91; 10. Thompson 1:11.14.

100 breastroke: 8. Alonge 1:20.99.

100 freestyle: 10. Baugh 1:01.10.

200 IM: 2. Baugh 2:29.11.