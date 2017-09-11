Jays take care of business vs. North

"It was good to pick up the team and get us back going," Blue Jay senior co-captain Lukas Rosenau said. "(North) didn't have any wins, and we couldn't think of that. We just had to play strong and bring high intensity."

Shafer broke the ice in the 11th minute, and Schuldheisz, one of six Valley City products on the Jays' varsity squad, found the back of the net five minutes later. Jamestown led 2-0 at the half.

"We wanted to execute the things you need to do to win a match physically, but we also wanted to be mentally engaged in the game," Jamestown coach Mark Sherfy said. "That was the most pleasing part of today. The guys stayed composed and they controlled the pace of the game, and that's something we haven't done as well as we should over the past couple weeks."

Sophomore midfielder Luca Flann tallied his first goal of the season in the 46th minute, and after North got one back Shafer showed off his skill from 11 meters. The senior midfielder scored back-to-back penalty kicks in the 54th and 55th minutes to put the game away.

Valley City eighth-grade goalkeeper Jay Kupitz posted four saves, all in the second half, for the Blue Jays. Shafer has scored three times from the penalty mark this season and leads the team with seven goals.

Jamestown (4-4-0) will be facing another winless team when it returns to West Region action this week. The Jays play Bismarck Legacy (0-6-0) Tuesday at the Bismarck Community Bowl, the first of eight remaining conference matches.

"I think if the guys stay in the same mindset on Tuesday as they were today, and know that if they execute the principles of the game, they'll be fine," Sherfy said. "Even when little things go wrong, as long as they stay composed they can fix problems pretty quickly as a group and advance the game and come out on top."

Jamestown holds just three West Region points, making every additional point moving forward important in order to keep the team's playoff hopes alive. Jamestown hosts the state tournament beginning Oct. 12.

"We just have to think big and not have a letdown," Rosenau said. "Just keep going strong through the whole game, every game."

Jamestown 5, Fargo North 1

Scoring

First half

1. J, Austin Shafer (unassisted), 10:51; 2. J, Ben Schuldheisz (Shafer, Joe Parsons), 15:41.

Second half

3. J, Luca Flann (unassisted), 45:59; 4. FN, Stanley Yaya (unassisted), 49:10; 5. J, Shafer (penalty kick), 53:22; 6. Shafer (penalty kick), 54:34.

Goalkeeper saves: FN, Nathan Olson 6-3--9; J, Jay Kupitz 0-4--4.

Records: Jamestown 4-4-0; Fargo North 0-8-1.