Hastings College amassed 548 yards of offense in a 44-34 win over the University of Jamestown on Saturday. The game was played in Hastings, Neb.

The Broncos scored 20 of the last 24 points of the game.

Keldrick Sullivan had 157 yards rushing and three touchdowns for the Jimmies, who fell to 1-3. Jamestown totaled 443 yards of offense, but missed four extra points.

Up next for the Jimmies is another road game on Saturday, Sept. 24 at Dakota State in Madison, S.D.