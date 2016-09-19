Jimmies fall short in Nebraska

Scoring points wasn't a problem for the University of Jamestown football team on Saturday in Hastings, Nebraska. Preventing them was.

Hastings College scored 20 of the last 27 points of the game en route to a 44-34 victory over the Jimmies.

The two teams combined for nearly 1,000 yards of offense.

Keldrick Sullivan ran for 157 yards and three touchdowns for the Jimmies, who tied the game at 34-all early in the fourth quarter after Dylan Klatt connected with JaRiguez Collier on a 9-yard touchdown pass.

But the Broncos, who improved to 3-0, took the lead midway through the final period before a 43-yard field goal by Nick Giaffoglione put Hastings up 10 with just over 2 minutes remaining in the game.

Special teams miscues and penalties plagued the Jimmies, who fell to 1-3 on the season. Grant Linde made a 34-yard field goal in the second quarter, but the junior kicker also missed four extra points.

Also, the Jimmies were flagged nine times for 100 yards. They did pile up 443 yards of offense.

Hastings rung up 543 yards, but also were mistake-prone with eight penalties for 144 yards.

Dylan Klatt completed 12 passes for 229 yards for the Jimmies. Collier had 69 yards receiving. Branden Edwards caught four balls for 68 yards.

The Jimmies are back on the road on Saturday, opening North Star Athletic Association play in Madison, S.D., to face Dakota State. The Trojans are off to a 3-1 start.

Hastings College 44 University of Jamestown 34

UJ 6 9 13 6 -- 34

HC 10 7 17 10 -- 44

First quarter

UJ--Keldrick Sullivan 1 yard run (kick blocked), 10:13.

HC--Tahj Willingham 6 run (Nick Giaffoglione kick), 7:14.

HC--Giaffoglione 24 kick, 1:18.

Second quarter

UJ--Grant Linde 34 field goal, 11:46.

UJ--Zeb Taber 3 pass from Dylan Klatt (kick blocked), 1:46.

HC--Anthony Martinez 1 run (Giaffoglione kick), :32.

Third quarter

UJ--Sullivan 43 run (kick failed), 7:58.

UJ--Sullivan 1 run (Linde kick), 6:48.

HC--Giaffoglione 40 field goal, 5:46.

HC--Noah Housh 7 pass from Cruz Samaniego (Giaffoglione kick), 0:00.

Fourth quarter

UJ--JaRiguez Collier 9 pass from Klatt (kick failed), 11:21.

HC--Jake Fowler 8 pass from Samaniego (Giaffoglione kick), 7:39.

HC--Giaffoglione 43 field goal, 2:28.

Statistics

Jamestown

Rushing: Sullivan 28-157, Ty Myron 10-41, Josiah Shank 3-26, Dylan Klatt 4-(-10).

Passing: Klatt 12-30 229 yards, 2 TD, 1 INT.

Receiving: Collier 3-69, Edwards 4-68, Dez Pettigrew 1-41, Pete Fehr 1-23, Tony Smith 1-18, Myron 1-8, Taber 1-3.

Hastings

Rushing: Willingham 12-93, Jake Fowler 7-80, Adrian Petty 9-46, Samaniego 10-36, Anthony Cloyd 1-13, Jason Gaines 1-12, Anthony Martin 1-1.

Passing: Samaniego 19-30 224 yards 2 TD; Gaines 5-7 42 yards.

Receiving: Housh 7-114, Jordan Johnson 5-56, Glenn Wallace 4-42, Martinez 4-39, Adrian Petty 2-8, Fowler 2-7.